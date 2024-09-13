|
13.09.2024 18:34:01
Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
13 September, 2024
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 13 September 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|Currency
|13/09/2024
|1,501,400
|£25.5750
|£25.3200
|£25.4809
|LSE
|GBP
|13/09/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|Chi-X (CXE)
|GBP
|13/09/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|BATS (BXE)
|GBP
|13/09/2024
|1,288,000
|€30.5950
|€30.2850
|€30.4655
|XAMS
|EUR
|13/09/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|CBOE DXE
|EUR
|13/09/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|TQEX
|EUR
These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 1 August 2024.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 1 August 2024 up to and including 25 October 2024.
The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|
10.09.24
|FTSE 100-Wert Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
08.09.24
|August 2024: Analysten sehen bei der Shell-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
|
06.09.24
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: So steht der STOXX 50 am Freitagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
05.09.24
|Shell claims LNG group ‘wrongfully earned’ $3.5bn on shipment arbitrage (Financial Times)
|
05.09.24
|Shell claims LNG group ‘wrongfully earned’ $3.5bn on shipment arbitrage (Financial Times)
|
03.09.24
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 verliert zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.ch)
|
03.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: So performt der STOXX 50 nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
03.09.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|12.09.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.09.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.09.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.09.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.07.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.07.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.04.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024
Warum sind ETF-Sparpläne heutzutage eine gefragte Optionen für den Vermögensaufbau? Welche Vorteile bieten ETFs gegenüber Einzelaktien oder klassischen Anlagefonds, besonders für PrivatanlegerInnen?
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. In einer Paneldiskussion würde mit Experten über das Potential für PrivatanlegerInnen von ETF Sparplänen in der Schweiz diskutiert:
🎤 Cecilia Enhoerning (DWS Group, Xtrackers Sales Switzerland),
🎤 Timo Hegnauer ( @neon_app ) und
🎤 Philippe Beguelin (Finanz und Wirtschaft News)
🎤 moderiert von Matthias Müller (BX Swiss)
Die Experten diskutieren die wichtigsten Trends, die Vorteile von ETF-Sparplänen gegenüber traditionellen Anlageformen und wie sich der Schweizer Markt in den kommenden Jahren entwickeln könnte. Zudem beleuchten sie die Rolle digitaler Plattformen und den Einfluss der Marktregulierung auf die weitere Verbreitung dieser Anlageform in der Schweiz.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich im Aufwind
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}