Gold, Aktien, Kryptos: So investiert US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump sein Vermögen
ZKB-Marke Swisscanto steigt in boomendes ETF-Geschäft ein
Fed-Leitzinssenkung erwartet: Diese Investitionen in Aktien, Anleihen & Co. empfehlen Experten
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag im Minus
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
11.09.2024 18:26:58

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
28.38 CHF 0.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

11 September, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 September 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
11/09/2024869,457 £25.4050£25.0050£25.2337LSEGBP
11/09/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)GBP
11/09/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)GBP
11/09/2024846,773 €30.4100€29.8450€30.1910XAMSEUR
11/09/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
11/09/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 1 August 2024.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 1 August 2024 up to and including 25 October 2024.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


06.09.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.09.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.09.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.08.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.08.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Inside Trading & Investment

15:16 Vanguard Marktausblick: Zinssenkungen
09:17 Marktüberblick: Autosektor unter Druck
08:56 SMI schlägt sich wacker
06:11 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Hot and Cold
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.09.24 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
10.09.24 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'400.00 18.55
Short 12'662.42 13.51 YXSSMU
Short 13'108.45 8.77 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'922.91 11.09.2024 17:30:27
Long 11'480.00 19.39
Long 11'220.00 13.18
Long 10'700.00 8.97
