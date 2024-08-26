|
26.08.2024 18:56:27
Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
26 August, 2024
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 26 August 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|Currency
|26/08/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|LSE
|GBP
|26/08/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|Chi-X (CXE)
|GBP
|26/08/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|BATS (BXE)
|GBP
|26/08/2024
|777,288
|€32.8700
|€32.3250
|€32.6124
|XAMS
|EUR
|26/08/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|CBOE DXE
|EUR
|26/08/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|TQEX
|EUR
These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 1 August 2024.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 1 August 2024 up to and including 25 October 2024.
The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|
23.08.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: STOXX 50 verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
22.08.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.ch)
|
22.08.24
|Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
22.08.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Zum Start Pluszeichen im STOXX 50 (finanzen.ch)
|
21.08.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: STOXX 50 schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
21.08.24
|Börse Europa: Börsianer lassen STOXX 50 nachmittags steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
21.08.24
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
21.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|07.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.24
|Shell Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.24
|Shell Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.24
|Shell Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Shell Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.07.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.07.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.04.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:
☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nur wenig, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnete. Die US-Börsen notieren am Montag uneins - für den Dow geht es auf ein neues Rekordhoch. Am asiatischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}