21st August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 20th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,902 Lowest price per share (pence): 709.00 Highest price per share (pence): 716.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 712.3044

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,348,890 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,348,890 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 712.3044 1,902 709.00 716.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 20 August 2024 09:06:07 61 713.00 XLON 00293636348TRLO1 20 August 2024 09:06:07 114 713.00 XLON 00293636349TRLO1 20 August 2024 09:11:45 21 712.00 XLON 00293640331TRLO1 20 August 2024 09:47:42 115 711.00 XLON 00293663706TRLO1 20 August 2024 11:00:09 113 711.00 XLON 00293716839TRLO1 20 August 2024 13:01:27 32 709.00 XLON 00293719339TRLO1 20 August 2024 13:02:44 79 709.00 XLON 00293719353TRLO1 20 August 2024 13:05:04 6 710.00 XLON 00293719364TRLO1 20 August 2024 13:30:21 121 716.00 XLON 00293719645TRLO1 20 August 2024 13:30:21 115 715.00 XLON 00293719646TRLO1 20 August 2024 13:30:27 51 714.00 XLON 00293719661TRLO1 20 August 2024 14:13:55 116 714.00 XLON 00293720840TRLO1 20 August 2024 14:13:56 119 712.00 XLON 00293720841TRLO1 20 August 2024 15:19:07 111 713.00 XLON 00293723798TRLO1 20 August 2024 15:33:16 111 713.00 XLON 00293724392TRLO1 20 August 2024 15:37:25 21 712.00 XLON 00293724587TRLO1 20 August 2024 15:37:25 92 712.00 XLON 00293724588TRLO1 20 August 2024 15:37:25 20 713.00 XLON 00293724589TRLO1 20 August 2024 15:45:23 24 713.00 XLON 00293725023TRLO1 20 August 2024 15:53:50 120 712.00 XLON 00293725279TRLO1 20 August 2024 16:05:19 120 711.00 XLON 00293725667TRLO1 20 August 2024 16:10:39 112 710.00 XLON 00293725958TRLO1 20 August 2024 16:27:52 108 711.00 XLON 00293726873TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970