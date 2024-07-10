Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’037 -0.1%  SPI 16’033 -0.2%  Dow 39’292 -0.1%  DAX 18’236 -1.3%  Euro 0.9706 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’904 -1.3%  Gold 2’369 0.2%  Bitcoin 52’925 1.7%  Dollar 0.8974 0.0%  Öl 84.2 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
BayWa verkauft spanischen Solarpark an ENCAVIS
Siegfried-Aktie: Marcel Imwinkelried ist neuer CEO
SGS-Aktie: Übernahme des französischen Kosmetik-Testinstituts IEC
Ausblick: Delta Air Lines stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: PepsiCo präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Paypoint PLCShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Paypoint PLCShs
6.32 GBP 1.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

10th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:9th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:4018
Lowest price per share (pence):636.0
Highest price per share (pence):641.0
Weighted average price per day (pence):638.4313

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON638.43134,018636.00641.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
09 July 2024 16:20:30150636.00XLON00286046111TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3696636.00XLON00286046119TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:36150636.00XLON00286046118TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3760637.00XLON00286046123TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3742637.00XLON00286046122TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3775637.00XLON00286046121TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:37141637.00XLON00286046120TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:58327638.00XLON00286046637TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5853638.00XLON00286046636TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5892638.00XLON00286046635TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5869638.00XLON00286046634TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:59108639.00XLON00286046638TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:59403637.00XLON00286046640TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0012637.00XLON00286046644TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:001637.00XLON00286046643TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:001637.00XLON00286046642TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0013637.00XLON00286046641TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0268638.00XLON00286046646TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:02190639.00XLON00286046648TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:02525639.00XLON00286046647TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:03190640.00XLON00286046651TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:03332640.00XLON00286046650TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:09104641.00XLON00286046735TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:09134641.00XLON00286046734TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:0956641.00XLON00286046733TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:0937641.00XLON00286046732TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1156639.00XLON00286046738TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1114639.00XLON00286046737TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:11185639.00XLON00286046736TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1156638.00XLON00286046740TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:11199638.00XLON00286046739TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:5979640.00XLON00286046822TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.07.24 Despite Inflation, Americans are Still Taking Summer Vacations
09.07.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zalando SE
09.07.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
09.07.24 Freundlicher Wochenauftakt
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
09.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 12‘000er-Marke weiterhin im Fokus
08.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’561.09 19.14 UBS6CU
Short 12’827.77 13.63 Y4SSMU
Short 13’285.55 8.87 SSWMCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.36 09.07.2024 17:31:54
Long 11’540.00 19.98
Long 11’320.00 13.81
Long 10’820.00 8.75
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Darum legt der Euro etwas zu - EUR/CHF wenig verändert
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Deutschland und USA trennen sich von Bitcoin und Ethereum
Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
Intel-Aktie legt zu: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial für neue KI-Chips von Intel
Swiss-Steel-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Abnahme von Ascometal durch Greybull Capital
BP-Aktie verliert: BP muss im zweiten Quartal bis zu 2 Milliarden Dollar abschreiben
Lucid-Aktie profitiert nur kurzzeitig: Tesla-Rivale Lucid mit Auslieferungsrekord im zweiten Quartal
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Aktie: Corning-Papier steigt nach Prognoseanhebung kräftig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit