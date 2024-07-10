|
10.07.2024 08:00:00
Transaction in Own Shares
10th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|9th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|4018
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|636.0
|Highest price per share (pence):
|641.0
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|638.4313
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|638.4313
|4,018
|636.00
|641.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|09 July 2024 16:20:30
|150
|636.00
|XLON
|00286046111TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:36
|96
|636.00
|XLON
|00286046119TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:36
|150
|636.00
|XLON
|00286046118TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:37
|60
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046123TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:37
|42
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046122TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:37
|75
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046121TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:20:37
|141
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046120TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:58
|327
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046637TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:58
|53
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046636TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:58
|92
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046635TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:58
|69
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046634TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:59
|108
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046638TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:25:59
|403
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046640TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:00
|12
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046644TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:00
|1
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046643TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:00
|1
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046642TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:00
|13
|637.00
|XLON
|00286046641TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:02
|68
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046646TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:02
|190
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046648TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:02
|525
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046647TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:03
|190
|640.00
|XLON
|00286046651TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:26:03
|332
|640.00
|XLON
|00286046650TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:09
|104
|641.00
|XLON
|00286046735TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:09
|134
|641.00
|XLON
|00286046734TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:09
|56
|641.00
|XLON
|00286046733TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:09
|37
|641.00
|XLON
|00286046732TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|56
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046738TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|14
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046737TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|185
|639.00
|XLON
|00286046736TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|56
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046740TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:11
|199
|638.00
|XLON
|00286046739TRLO1
|09 July 2024 16:27:59
|79
|640.00
|XLON
|00286046822TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970
Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShs
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX vor Börsenbeginn marginal höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Mittwoch leichte Zuschläge verbuchen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendieren zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}