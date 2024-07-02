Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’011 -0.3%  SPI 15’956 -0.2%  Dow 39’101 -0.2%  DAX 18’164 -0.7%  Euro 0.9708 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’906 -0.5%  Gold 2’323 -0.4%  Bitcoin 55’944 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9044 0.2%  Öl 86.8 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405ABB1222171
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Profis meiden günstig bewertete Aktien - Alternative: Siemens Healthineers, MTU und SAP
Risiko & Rendite beachten: Analyst sieht NVIDIA-Anleihen als gute Alternative zur Aktie
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 in Grün
Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag auf grünem Terrain
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags mit Gewinnen
Suche...
ZERO Depot

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.07.2024 18:38:26

Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Shell-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Shell
32.42 CHF 2.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

2 July, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 2 July, 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
02/07/2024472,473£28.9600£28.6050£28.7817LSEGBP
02/07/2024137,844£28.9550£28.6150£28.8055Chi-X (CXE)GBP
02/07/202479,683£28.9550£28.6150£28.7943BATS (BXE)GBP
02/07/20244,244€34.2800€33.9400€34.1133XAMSEUR
02/07/2024 756€34.2800€33.9550€34.1148CBOE DXEEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 May 2024.

In respect of this programme, BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 May 2024 up to and including 26 July 2024.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
11:45 Shell Neutral UBS AG
01.07.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.07.24 Shell Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.06.24 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.06.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:04 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
10:05 Marktüberblick: Zalando nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
09:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Sonova
09:05 SMI-Anleger atmen etwas auf
08:00 Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Konsolidierung setzt sich fort
01.07.24 Novo Nordisk’s «Wegovy» erhält Zulassung in China
27.06.24 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’501.97 18.46 NNSSMU
Short 12’719.77 13.79 YXSSMU
Short 13’226.49 8.69 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’011.02 02.07.2024 17:30:09
Long 11’466.36 18.46 ITUBSU
Long 11’242.45 13.79 UBSY9U
Long 10’729.98 8.73 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
JPMorgan-Analysten: Mega-Rally rund um NVIDIA hat Leerverkäufer aus dem Markt getrieben
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
Wie Experten die NVIDIA-Aktie im Juni einstuften
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
NVIDIA-Manie zwingt ETF zu Milliardenkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Idorsia-Aktie klettert deutlich: Aktien werden an Gläubiger Anfang September geliefert - EU-Zulassung für Bluthochdruck-Mittel Jeraygo

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit