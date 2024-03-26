Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’680 0.4%  SPI 15’359 0.3%  Dow 39’394 0.2%  DAX 18’384 0.7%  Euro 0.9789 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’064 0.4%  Gold 2’178 0.3%  Bitcoin 63’498 0.9%  Dollar 0.9036 0.4%  Öl 86.1 -0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Galderma133539272Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Baloise1241051Holcim1221405Reddit133254246
Top News
Nach erfolgreichem Börsengang: Jetzt bei der Galderma-Aktie zuschlagen?
Tesla-Konkurrent hat neue Modelle vorgestellt: Das halten Analysten von der Rivian-Aktie
Ausblick: GameStop öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: RATIONAL gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Funktionen bieten neue Wachstumschancen für Zoom
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.03.2024 19:17:24

Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Shell-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Shell
29.95 CHF 1.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

26 March, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 26 March 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
26/03/2024773,816 £26.6500£26.4000£26.5211LSEGBP
26/03/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)GBP
26/03/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)GBP
26/03/2024709,569 €31.2950€31.0100€31.1690XAMSEUR
26/03/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
26/03/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 1 February 2024.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 1 February 2024 up to and including 26 April 2024.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
18.03.24 Shell Overweight Barclays Capital
14.03.24 Shell Neutral UBS AG
27.02.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.02.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.24 Shell Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Überraschende Zinssenkung | BX Swiss TV

Die Kürzung des Leitzinses um 25 Basispunkte auf 1.5 % durch die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) kommt überraschend und überrascht die deutliche Mehrheit der Volkswirte, die mit einem unveränderten Zinssatz gerechnet hatten.

Gehört Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefökonom der VP Bank AG, zu den überraschten Volkswirten? Das erfahren wir im heutigen Interview mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) und auch erklärt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weiter, welche Entwicklungen er in Europa und den USA erwartet.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Überraschende Zinssenkung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:57 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Hermes International, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
09:39 SG-Marktüberblick: 26.03.2024
08:53 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
08:46 SNB-Impulse wieder neutralisiert
07:23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwächer in die neue Woche
25.03.24 Equities Ride the Magnificent Seven Wave - Time to Diversify?
25.03.24 Überraschende Zinssenkung | BX Swiss TV
25.03.24 Reddit: Die weltweit grösste Community ist an der Börse
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’136.88 19.85 13SSMU
Short 12’389.55 13.86 SSZM2U
Short 12’877.44 8.74 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’680.36 26.03.2024 17:31:01
Long 11’240.00 19.64
Long 10’925.04 13.62 SSZMHU
Long 10’470.20 8.94 SSOMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger-Standort im deutschen Freiberg vor Schliessung
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Baloise-Aktie leichter: Baloise hat 2023 weniger verdient - Baloise lehnt Vorschläge von zCapital weiterhin ab
Swiss Steel-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Vertreter von Grossaktionär Spuhler treten aus Verwaltungsrat zurück
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag stark gefragt
Bitcoin wieder über 70'000 US-Dollar
Canopy Growth, Tilray & Co.: Was die Legalisierung von Cannabis in Deutschland für Cannabis-Aktien im Ausland bedeutet
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagvormittag massiv unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit