|
11.03.2024 19:15:48
Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
11 March, 2024
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 March 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|Currency
|11/03/2024
|1,007,060
|£24.7600
|£24.5200
|£24.6473
|LSE
|GBP
|11/03/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|Chi-X (CXE)
|GBP
|11/03/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|BATS (BXE)
|GBP
|11/03/2024
|922,199
|€29.4000
|€29.1350
|€29.2546
|XAMS
|EUR
|11/03/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|CBOE DXE
|EUR
|11/03/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|TQEX
|EUR
These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 1 February 2024.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 1 February 2024 up to and including 26 April 2024.
The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|
15:58
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 zeigt sich am Montagmittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 verliert zum Start (finanzen.ch)
|
08.03.24
|Freitagshandel in London: FTSE 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.ch)
|
08.03.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
08.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: FTSE 100 mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
08.03.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
07.03.24
|LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.
Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: SMI beendet Handel etwas höher -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart leicht nach oben. Der DAX gab ab. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Verlusten. Die grössten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}