Northern Venture Trust Aktie [Valor: 18467 / ISIN: GB0006450703]
06.03.2024 17:30:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Northern Venture Trust
0.57 GBP 2.25%
6 MARCH 2024

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that on 6 March 2024 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 1,107,731 ordinary shares of 25p each in the market at a price of 57.76p per share, representing approximately 0.58% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.  There remain 191,228,305 ordinary shares in issue. 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 191,228,305 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each.  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 191,228,305 ("the Figure”).  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


