Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’497 1.0%  SPI 14’987 0.9%  Dow 39’165 0.3%  DAX 17’419 0.3%  Euro 0.9535 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’873 0.4%  Gold 2’039 0.7%  Bitcoin 45’003 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8805 0.0%  Öl 81.6 -2.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Super Micro Computer2776758Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Allianz-Analyse: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Allianz-Aktie
Zurich Insurance-Aktie: DZ BANK gibt Verkaufen-Bewertung bekannt
Viele Veränderungen im vierten Quartal 2023: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burrys investiert
KW 8: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Krypto-Skeptikerin Janet Yellen sieht in Bitcoin & Co. Risiken für die Finanzstabilität
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.02.2024 19:25:29

Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Shell-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Shell
27.44 CHF -2.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

23 February, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 23 February 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
23/02/20241,025,000 £25.1750£24.6900£24.9244LSEGBP
23/02/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)GBP
23/02/2024- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)GBP
23/02/2024955,343 €29.7800€29.2650€29.5231XAMSEUR
23/02/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
23/02/2024- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 1 February 2024.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 1 February 2024 up to and including 26 April 2024.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten