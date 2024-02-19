|
19.02.2024 19:09:39
Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
19 February, 2024
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 19 February 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|Currency
|19/02/2024
|1,016,300
|£25.1200
|£24.8950
|£25.0442
|LSE
|GBP
|19/02/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|Chi-X (CXE)
|GBP
|19/02/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|BATS (BXE)
|GBP
|19/02/2024
|1,038,400
|€29.7400
|€29.4950
|€29.6514
|XAMS
|EUR
|19/02/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|CBOE DXE
|EUR
|19/02/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|TQEX
|EUR
These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 1 February 2024.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 1 February 2024 up to and including 26 April 2024.
The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|
15:58
|Gute Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Börse London: So steht der FTSE 100 aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 zum Start des Montagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
16.02.24
|Optimismus in London: FTSE 100 zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)
|
16.02.24
|Handel in London: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im FTSE 100 (finanzen.ch)
|
16.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 bewegt sich am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
16.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
15.02.24
|Börse London in Grün: FTSE 100 zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|09:41
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:41
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:41
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV
In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX geht etwas leichter in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte zum Wochenstart zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche mit leichten Abgaben. An den US-Märkten findet am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}