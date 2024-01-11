Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'154 -0.9%  SPI 14'535 -0.8%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'547 -0.9%  Euro 0.9371 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'442 -0.6%  Gold 2'015 -0.6%  Bitcoin 39'676 0.1%  Dollar 0.8556 0.5%  Öl 77.3 0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Geberit3017040NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Top News
Apple-Aktie und BofA-Aktie im Blick: Warum Warren Buffett auch 2024 an seinen Top-Positionen festhalten dürfte
Optimistischer Ausblick: Warum Tesla weiter hoch in der Gunst der Analysten steht
Diese fünf Ölaktien dürften mit Rekorddividenden aufwarten
Kursziele gesenkt: Warum Nestlé und Barry Callebaut von Analysten abgestraft werden
Airbus-Aktie nachbörslich stabil: Airbus mit Auftragsrekord 2023 - lässt Boeing hinter sich
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.01.2024 18:56:36

Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Shell-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Shell
26.98 CHF -4.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Transaction in Own Shares

January 11, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 11 January 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of PurchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
11/01/20241,499,986£ 24.7750£ 24.4400£ 24.5374LSEGBP
11/01/2024240,000£ 24.7700£ 24.4450£ 24.5375Chi-X (CXE)GBP
11/01/2024319,166£ 24.7750£ 24.4400£ 24.5650BATS (BXE)GBP
11/01/2024----XAMSEUR
11/01/2024----CBOE DXEEUR
11/01/2024----TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 November 2023.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 November 2023 up to and including 26 January 2024.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)  through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08.01.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.01.24 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.01.24 Shell Overweight Barclays Capital
08.01.24 Shell Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:59 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
11:03 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Konjunkturabschwung keine Zinswende
09:54 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.01.2024
09:11 UBS KeyInvest: M&A – Lukrative Deals/Chip-Industrie – Grosse Wende voraus
08:47 SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08:00 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
10.01.24 A Look Into U.S. Employment Data Reveals Warnings
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'594.68 19.94 GXSSMU
Short 11'840.05 13.87 SMIUBU
Short 12'293.63 8.93 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'153.62 11.01.2024 17:31:56
Long 10'720.00 19.23
Long 10'480.00 12.85
Long 10'016.73 8.86 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktie dennoch deutlich schwächer: Sika verzeichnet Rekord-Jahresumsatz
Bitcoin reagiert mit Gewinnen: US-Börsenaufsicht genehmigt Bitcoin-Fonds
Idorsia-Aktie tiefrot: Idorsia prüft wie Finanzierungsquellen erschlossen werden können - Zahlenvorlage und GV verschoben
Inflationsdaten im Fokus: SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich stark
Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
Kursziele gesenkt: Warum Nestlé und Barry Callebaut von Analysten abgestraft werden
Diese fünf Ölaktien dürften mit Rekorddividenden aufwarten
UBS-Aktie schwächelt: CS-Wertpapiergeschäft in China findet offenbar einen internationalen Bieter
Komax senkt Umsatz und Margenprognose für 2023 - Gewinnwarnung lässt Komax-Aktie einbrechen
SEC Entscheidung erfolgt: Bitcoin ETF Token pumpt enorm und könnte beste Wahl sein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit