Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'249 0.2%  SPI 14'664 0.1%  Dow 37'479 -0.5%  DAX 16'688 -0.2%  Euro 0.9314 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'467 -0.4%  Gold 2'030 0.0%  Bitcoin 39'732 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8525 0.5%  Öl 77.7 1.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Bayer10367293ABB1222171Adecco1213860NVIDIA994529
Top News
Solana-Kursrally pausiert: Dennoch grosses Interesse an SOL-Token
Morgan Stanley: Darum sind Direct Listings wie bei Spotify und Slack bei der Preisbildung effizienter als IPOs
Calida: Verantwortliche der Marke Calida tritt zurück
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen
NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Abschläge
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.01.2024 20:11:45

Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Shell-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Shell
28.30 CHF 1.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Transaction in Own Shares

January 09, 2024

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 09 January 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of PurchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
09/01/20241,006,683£ 25.1000£ 24.8600£ 24.9716LSEGBP
09/01/2024225,000£ 25.0950£ 24.8600£ 24.9617Chi-X (CXE)GBP
09/01/2024200,000£ 25.0950£ 24.8850£ 24.9792BATS (BXE)GBP
09/01/20241,192,417€ 29.6150€ 29.3050€ 29.4467XAMSEUR
09/01/2024----CBOE DXEEUR
09/01/2024----TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 November 2023.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 November 2023 up to and including 26 January 2024.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)  through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08.01.24 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.24 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.01.24 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.01.24 Shell Overweight Barclays Capital
08.01.24 Shell Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

Inside Trading & Investment

13:17 Frequently asked questions: Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures
12:01 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
11:39 Börse Aktuell – Zurückhaltung hält an
09:53 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
09:33 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Aufwind
09:00 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp
07:33 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Freundlicher Wochenstart
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'697.60 19.74 C0SSMU
Short 11'934.61 13.89 3XSSMU
Short 12'374.60 8.97 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 11'248.65 09.01.2024 17:31:39
Long 10'787.01 19.74 SSSMTU
Long 10'508.69 13.24 SSOMRU
Long 10'086.23 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
ARK Invest-CEO Wood bleibt optimistisch: Bitcoin-Kurs vor Einbruch nach ETF-Zulassung?
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis präsentiert positive Studiendaten für Scemblix - Forschungszusammenarbeit mit Isomorphic
Vor wichtige Entscheidung zu Spot-ETFs: Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit April 2022
Solana-Kursrally pausiert: Dennoch grosses Interesse an SOL-Token
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Novartis in fortgeschritten Verhandlungen zum Kauf von Cytokinetics
Bayer-Aktie stabil: Bayer meldet Erfolg bei Blockbuster-Kandidat Elinzanetant - EU-Zulassung für höher dosierte Eylea-Version
SNB-Aktie letztlich schwächer: SNB schreibt 2023 Verlust von rund 3 Milliarden Franken - Erneut keine Dividende
Dow schlussendlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost fallen zum Handelsende zurück
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittag mit angezogener Handbremse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten