Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie
29.11.2023 17:19:37

Transaction in Own Shares

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.42 GBP 0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

29 November 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 29 November 2023 the Company purchased 259,169 ordinary shares at a price of 43.06 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 339,022,953 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 339,022,953.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

 


