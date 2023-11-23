Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'852 0.2%  SPI 14'229 0.1%  Dow 35'273 0.5%  DAX 15'995 0.2%  Euro 0.9639 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'361 0.2%  Gold 1'992 0.1%  Bitcoin 32'920 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8836 -0.1%  Öl 81.3 -0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Bayer10367293Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018ams24924656Idorsia36346343
Top News
Verkaufsverbot bei NASDAQ-Titel Tesla kommt doch nicht: Kaufvertrag für Cybertrucks angepasst
UBS prognostiziert mögliche US-Rezession 2024 und erwartet drastische Leitzinssenkungen
Online-Seminar: Nebenberuflich ein Haupteinkommen generieren durch Trading
Aus diesen Gründen wollen immer weniger Mitarbeiter Führungskräfte werden
So hat David Einhorn im dritten Quartal 2023 investiert
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.11.2023 19:16:28

Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Shell-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Shell
29.04 CHF 0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

November 23, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 23 November 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of PurchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
23/11/2023941,832£ 25.9350£ 25.6600£ 25.8322LSEGBP
23/11/2023----Chi-X (CXE)GBP
23/11/2023----BATS (BXE)GBP
23/11/2023470,000€ 30.2400€ 29.9450€ 30.1058XAMSEUR
23/11/2023----CBOE DXEEUR
23/11/2023----TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 November 2023.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 November 2023 up to and including 26 January 2024.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)  through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07.11.23 Shell Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.11.23 Shell Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.11.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.11.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.11.23 Shell Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:55 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG
11:06 Börse Aktuell – Ruhe an Thanksgiving
10:21 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp nach Zahlen stark
09:57 UBS KeyInvest: Space Industry - Der Countdown läuft/Zalando - Im Shoppingfieber
08:55 Stimmung bleibt freundlich
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.11.23 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'316.42 18.23 9XSSMU
Short 11'524.32 13.56 IQSSMU
Short 11'933.61 8.93 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'851.62 23.11.2023 17:30:09
Long 10'380.00 19.88
Long 10'172.25 13.91 3SSMZU
Long 9'696.58 8.64 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktien geben weiter nach: Bezugsrechtehandel bei ams OSRAM
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: NVIDIA mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Julius Bär-Aktie schwächer: Finma überwacht offenbar Julius-Bär-Millionenkredit an SIGNA
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
DocMorris-Aktie erholt sich: DocMorris verschlankt Konzernleitung
Depot-Überblick: Diese Aktien hält Carl Icahn im dritten Quartal 2023 in seinem Depot
Vodafone-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Neue 5G-Technik spart ein Drittel des Strombedarfs
UBS prognostiziert mögliche US-Rezession 2024 und erwartet drastische Leitzinssenkungen
Deshalb klettert der Euro zum Dollar auf 3-Monats-Hoch - auch zum Franken stärker
Helvetia-Aktie verliert: Helvetia im dritten Quartal von hohen Unwetterschäden betroffen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit