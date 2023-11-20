Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'740 0.0%  SPI 14'114 -0.1%  Dow 35'068 0.4%  DAX 15'901 -0.1%  Euro 0.9681 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'342 0.0%  Gold 1'973 -0.4%  Bitcoin 33'321 0.5%  Dollar 0.8850 -0.1%  Öl 82.7 2.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Bayer10367293Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Julius Bär10248496Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411ABB1222171Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Schlimmer als 1929: Mark Spitznagel sieht Katastrophe durch Fed-Politik voraus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
UBS-Aktie: UBS-Kunden dürfen in Hongkong wohl mit Krypto-ETFs handeln
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Kursplus
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.11.2023 18:55:55

Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Shell-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Shell
28.82 CHF -1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

November 20, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 20 November 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of PurchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
20/11/20231,004,189£ 26.4950£ 26.1000£ 26.3839LSEGBP
20/11/2023329,458£ 26.4950£ 26.1000£ 26.3825Chi-X (CXE)GBP
20/11/2023----BATS (BXE)GBP
20/11/2023820,000€ 30.6950€ 30.2900€ 30.5423XAMSEUR
20/11/2023430,000€ 30.6950€ 30.3100€ 30.5692CBOE DXEEUR
20/11/2023----TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 November 2023.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 November 2023 up to and including 26 January 2024.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)  through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07.11.23 Shell Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.11.23 Shell Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.11.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.11.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.11.23 Shell Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Pilotfolge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über aktuelle Marktgeschehnisse, den Wahlkampf in den USA und Tim Schäfer Buy and Hold Ansatz.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Tech-Aktien, erläutern die Geschichte von Berkshire Hathaway und beantworten zudem die Frage, ob Tim Schäfer in Kryptowährungen investiert ist.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:14 UBS KeyInvest: Die KI-Fantasie ist zurück
12:23 Börse Aktuell – DAX noch nicht bereit für die 16.000-Punkte-Marke
09:34 SMI zeigt Reaktion
17.11.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM
17.11.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens nach Zahlen im Aufwind
17.11.23 20.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Flowers for Ceremony (2023) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
16.11.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
16.11.23 NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'161.34 19.89 SSFMFU
Short 11'400.12 13.77 3VSSMU
Short 11'815.29 8.95 XWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'740.27 20.11.2023 17:31:39
Long 10'308.74 19.89 SSOMLU
Long 10'067.91 13.77 S2BMIU
Long 9'630.13 8.88 3SSMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Höhenflug beim Bitcoin voraus? So weit könnte der Bitcoin bei einer Spot-ETF-Einführung nach oben schiessen
Experten: Das könnte mit dem Bitcoinkurs passieren, wenn doch kein Spot-ETF genehmigt wird
Schlimmer als 1929: Mark Spitznagel sieht Katastrophe durch Fed-Politik voraus
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Bayer-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Bayer in den USA zu milliardenschwerer Zahlung wegen Glyphosat verurteilt - Studie mit Asundexian gestoppt
Julius Bär-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Gewinnwarnung für 2023 -- Weitere Nettoneugelder hinzugewonnen
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Neues PCR-Testsystem lanciert
Lithium-Produktion: Geht Teslas neue "Gelddruckmaschine" früher an den Start?
ams-Aktie verliert deutlich: Details zu Bezugsrechtsemission veröffentlicht
MicroStrategy-Mitgründer Michael Saylor gibt bullishe Bitcoinpreis-Prognose - mehrere Katalysatoren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit