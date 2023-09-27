|
27.09.2023 18:47:23
Transaction in Own Shares
27 September 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 27 September 2023 the Company purchased 181,021 ordinary shares at a price of 45.13 pence per share for cancellation.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Arm Holdings
|128211039
|55.00 %
|14.00 %
|Tesla Inc.
|128211040
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
|Temenos AG / VAT Group
|128211041
|56.00 %
|13.00 %
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 327,813,939 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 327,813,939.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierungsversuche: SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten sich am Mittwoch nicht so recht für eine Richtung entscheiden und gaben dann letztlich nach. Die US-Börsen notieren zur Wochenmitte mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Asien zeigten sich die wichtigsten Börsen zur Wochenmitte fester.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}