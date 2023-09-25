Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'014 0.0%  SPI 14'450 -0.1%  Dow 33'961 0.0%  DAX 15'405 -1.0%  Euro 0.9657 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'167 -1.0%  Gold 1'917 -0.5%  Bitcoin 24'015 0.8%  Dollar 0.9115 0.6%  Öl 93.4 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Swatch1225515Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lindt1057075Holcim1221405Richemont21048333
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Experten halten wenig von Michael Burrys Börsencrash-Wette
Bobst-Aktie, Datacolor-Aktie, Von Roll-Aktie & Co.: KMU kehren der Schweizer Börse den Rücken
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Zuschläge
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittag fester
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.09.2023 18:55:02

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
29.35 CHF 1.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

25 September 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 25 September 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
25/09/2023520,000 £26.1950£25.8850£26.0389LSEGBP
25/09/2023- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)GBP
25/09/2023- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)GBP
25/09/2023800,000 €30.5700€30.2050€30.3883XAMSEUR
25/09/2023- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
25/09/2023- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 July 2023.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 July 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm
on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
22.09.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.08.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.08.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.23 Shell Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.07.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:49 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
09:25 SMI beendet schwache Woche mit weiteren Verlusten
09:16 Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers gesucht
09:00 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
08:00 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
22.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Arm
22.09.23 Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'432.06 19.80 3VSSMU
Short 11'658.01 13.91 GXSSMU
Short 12'135.11 8.69 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'014.26 25.09.2023 17:31:40
Long 10'512.92 18.62 A7SSMU
Long 10'293.46 13.57 EHSSMU
Long 9'862.16 8.86 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Kinarus-Aktie 90 Prozent im Minus: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS-Chef Ermotti zuversichtlich bei Rückgewinnung abgeflossener CS-Vermögen
Lonza-Aktien im Plus: Moderna hält an langfristiger Zusammenarbeit mit Lonza fest - Moderna deutlich tiefer
Birkenstock-Aktie bald mit Börsengang: Die Historie des Unternehmens mit der berühmten Sandale
Tieferer Wochenauftakt: SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit