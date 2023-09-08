Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'949 -0.4%  SPI 14'430 -0.4%  Dow 34'565 0.2%  DAX 15'740 0.1%  Euro 0.9564 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'237 -1.1%  Gold 1'918 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'078 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8930 0.0%  Öl 91.0 1.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Apple908440Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk23159222NVIDIA994529
Top News
Tesla-Event: Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event-Tickets über Empfehlungsprogramm erhältlich
KW 36: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Hilfe von Shark-Tank-Juror: Leidenschaft finden um so Karriere zu machen
Ypsomed-Aktie niedriger: Ypsomed hat Produktion in Burgdorf ausgebaut - CEO erwartet Umsatzverdoppelung
UBS-Aktie leichter: Untersuchungskonzept der PUK zur CS-Notfusion beschlossen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.09.2023 18:03:42

Transaction in Own Shares

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.45 GBP 2.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

8 September 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 8 September 2023 the Company purchased 228,124 ordinary shares at a price of 45.695 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 328,158,988 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 328,158,988.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten