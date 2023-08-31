Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'126 0.3%  SPI 14'665 0.3%  Dow 34'861 -0.1%  DAX 15'947 0.4%  Euro 0.9576 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'297 -0.4%  Gold 1'941 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'264 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8829 0.5%  Öl 86.8 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Air France-KLM62461Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
August 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Dieses Asset empfiehlt Jim Cramer Anlegern zur Absicherung gegen Hyperinflation
Diese Aktien befinden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Depot von Paul Singers Elliott Management
JPMorgan-Analyst Marko Kolanovic erwartet Abwärtsbewegung des S&P 500 bis Ende des Jahres
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.08.2023 19:08:07

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
27.04 CHF 1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

31 August 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 31 August 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
31/08/2023590,000 £24.3550£24.1350£24.2071LSEGBP
31/08/2023- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)GBP
31/08/2023- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)GBP
31/08/2023710,000 €28.8000€28.5350€28.6352XAMSEUR
31/08/2023- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
31/08/2023- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 July 2023.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 July 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm
on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten