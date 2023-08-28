Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'033 0.7%  SPI 14'539 0.7%  Dow 34'556 0.6%  DAX 15'793 1.0%  Euro 0.9555 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'294 1.4%  Gold 1'920 0.3%  Bitcoin 23'128 0.2%  Dollar 0.8840 -0.1%  Öl 84.4 -0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Stadler Rail217818Lonza1384101
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: NIO gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
Ausblick: HP stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.08.2023 18:56:10

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
26.72 CHF 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

28 August 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 28 August 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
28/08/2023- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000LSEGBP
28/08/2023- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)GBP
28/08/2023- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)GBP
28/08/2023590,000 €28.4900€28.2250€28.3229XAMSEUR
28/08/2023- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
28/08/2023- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 July 2023.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 July 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm
on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
07.08.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.23 Shell Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.07.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.07.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.07.23 Shell Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Im heutigen Experteninterview erläutert Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG die Gründe für die aktuell steigenden Märkte. Wie sich ausserdem die Zinsen und die Inflation auf das Marktgeschehen auswirken und welche zukünftigen Entwicklungen uns bevorstehen, erfahren Sie im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:36 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
10:04 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
09:57 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
25.08.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.08.2023
25.08.23 Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'490.86 19.73 61SSMU
Short 11'719.34 13.98 SMIR9U
Short 12'166.61 8.87 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'032.76 28.08.2023 17:31:09
Long 10'580.86 19.05 V3SSMU
Long 10'368.71 13.98 AOSSMU
Long 9'925.52 8.98 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Neues Tesla Model 3 "Highland" kurz vor der Präsentation?
US-Aktien massiv überbewertet: Das empfiehlt Top-Ökonom David Rosenberg Anlegern
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Wettbewerbskommission prüft derzeit CS-Übernahme durch UBS
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
Swatch-Aktie höher: Swatch äussert sich positiv zu Bucherer-Übernahme durch Rolex
3M-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Strafzahlung für 3M im Ohrstöpsel-Streit fällt niedriger aus
SMI schliesst über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz schliesst Mycamine-Übernahme ab
Wall Street Memes Prognose 2023 bis 2030 🪙
Novartis-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz ergattert FDA-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit