Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'184 0.4%  SPI 14'728 0.5%  Dow 33'878 -0.1%  DAX 15'949 0.6%  Euro 0.9789 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'345 0.9%  Gold 1'911 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27'257 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8965 0.3%  Öl 73.6 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Schwierigkeitsgrad des BTC-Minings markiert Rekordhoch: Konkurrenz im Krypto-Miningsektor wächst
Tesla nach wie vor Auto-Aktie und keine KI-Aktie: Morgan Stanley-Analyst erklärt warum
Stadler Rail-Aktie dennoch höher: Stadler Rail verliert möglicherweise Tiroler Wasserstoffzug-Projekt
SAP-Aktie fester: SAP vollzieht Verkauf von Qualtrics
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie fester: Michael Aldwell übernimmt Führung der Seefracht-Sparte
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Logitech2575132ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2023 18:13:36

Transaction in Own Shares

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.49 GBP 2.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

28 June 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 28 June 2023 the Company purchased 47,710 ordinary shares at a price of 48.54 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 329,866,987 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 329,866,987.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 END

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten