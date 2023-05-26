Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.05.2023 19:23:40

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
26.53 CHF -1.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Transaction in Own Shares

May 26, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 26 May 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

  		Lowest price paid

  		Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
26/05/2023 1,433,014 £ 23.6050 £ 23.3300 £ 23.4764 LSE GBP
26/05/2023 - - - - Chi-X (CXE) GBP
26/05/2023 - - - - BATS (BXE) GBP
26/05/2023 1,761,723 € 27.4600 € 27.1300 € 27.3235 XAMS EUR
26/05/2023 - - - - CBOE DXE EUR
26/05/2023 - - - - TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 4 May 2023.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 4 May 2023 up to and including 21 July 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union
 (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:59 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.05.23 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.05.23 Shell Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.05.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

