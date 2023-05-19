Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'571 1.2%  SPI 15'255 1.2%  Dow 33'475 -0.2%  DAX 16'275 0.7%  Euro 0.9727 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'395 0.6%  Gold 1'978 1.0%  Bitcoin 24'149 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.7%  Öl 75.9 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 20: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Das rät Charlie Munger jungen Anlegern: "Die Investmentlandschaft hat sich stark verändert"
Richemont-Aktie: Aktienrückkauf startet am Montag
VW-Aktie etwas leichter: Verkauf von russischer Tochter abgeschlossen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swatch1225515On113454047Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Foresight 4 VCT Aktie [Valor: 2140901 / ISIN: GB00B07YBS95]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.05.2023 18:30:26

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight 4 VCT
0.61 GBP 3.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FOPRESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES
19 MAY 2023

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc ("the Company”) announces that on 19 May 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,418,967 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 61.51p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 233,939,624 Ordinary Shares of 1p with 233,939,624 voting rights attached.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 233,939,624 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Foresight 4 VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Foresight 4 VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?

Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:37 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM, Infineon
09:47 SMI hat Nachholpotenzial
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.05.2023
08:00 Haustiere mit Appetit
06:32 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Ausbruch nach oben?
18.05.23 Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'055.84 20.00 16SSMU
Short 12'297.98 13.98 BXSSMU
Short 12'801.88 8.66 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'571.16 19.05.2023 17:30:34
Long 11'127.51 19.66 YWSSMU
Long 10'885.07 13.89 XPSSMU
Long 10'383.69 8.72 V4SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das rät Charlie Munger jungen Anlegern: "Die Investmentlandschaft hat sich stark verändert"
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix am Vormittag mit Abschlägen
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix am Freitagnachmittag in Rot
Im US-Schuldenstreit zeichnet sich eine Lösung ab: SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
SMI im Feiertag -- Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX übersteigt Jahreshoch und schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Grün
Dufry kommt bei Kauf von Autogrill voran - Aktie steigt
Credit-Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - CDDC muss sich wohl erneut mit CS befassen
VW-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Kernmarke von Volkswagen erhält Effizienzprogramm
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit