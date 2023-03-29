SMI 10'963 1.2%  SPI 14'339 1.2%  Dow 32'630 0.7%  DAX 15'329 1.2%  Euro 0.9956 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'227 1.4%  Gold 1'963 -0.6%  Bitcoin 26'127 4.1%  Dollar 0.9194 -0.1%  Öl 78.4 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ford-Aktie gewinnt: Beschäftigungssicherung bis Ende 2032 für Ford-Mitarbeiter im Saarland
Infineon- und Micron-Aktien springen an: Infineon passt Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose nach oben an - Chipbranche profitiert von Micron
Amazon-Aktie steigt: Amazon schaltet Geräte in US-Haushalten zu Riesen-Netz zusammen
Personalwechsel bei der Edmond de Rothschild Group - Ariane de Rothschild wird neue CEO
Warum die Bankenkrise einige unschöne Wahrheiten über die Schweiz offenbart
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2023 17:52:49

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
26.18 CHF 2.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

29 March, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 29 March 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
29/03/2023875,997

 		£23.060£22.675£22.933LSEGBP
29/03/2023200,000£23.055£22.680£22.927Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
29/03/2023314,003£23.045£22.655£22.891BATS (BXE)
GBP
29/03/2023700,000€26.395€25.975€26.239XAMSEUR
29/03/2023400,000€26.395€25.985€26.245CBOE DXEEUR
29/03/202340,000€26.395€26.015€26.233TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 February 2023.

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
23.03.23 Shell Buy UBS AG
22.03.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.03.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.03.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das perfekte Basisinvestment

Mit mehr als 1'600 Aktien aus 23 Län­dern ist der MSCI World ein solides Basis­invest­ment. Worauf Sie bei der Auswahl achten müssen und die besten ETFs auf den MSCI World Index - hier erfahren Sie mehr!

Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey – Weiterhin erklärt François Blochwarum die drei Titel: Colgate Palmolive, UnitedHelath Group & Zurich Insurance das Musterportfolio verlassen mussten.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:32 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11:03 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:25 Marktüberblick: Infineon hebt Prognosen an
08:39 Börse Aktuell – Anleger trauen dem Braten nicht
08:29 SMI setzt Erholung fort
28.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Helvetia Versicherungen, Swisscom
28.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch
23.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'391.70 19.58 BQSSMU
Short 11'623.20 13.88 I1SSMU
Short 12'064.92 8.84 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'963.31 29.03.2023 17:30:58
Long 10'536.11 19.94 VWSSMU
Long 10'274.33 13.54 A8SSMU
Long 9'840.41 8.84 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktien und Swiss Re-Aktien legen zu: Swiss-Re-VRP Ermotti tritt zurück - Ernennung zum UBS-CEO
UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie dennoch fester: Finma entdeckte im vergangenen Jahr Mängel bei UBS und Credit Suisse - Ethos gegen Entlastung von CS-VR
UBS-Chef in Schreiben an Mitarbeiter: "Wir haben die Credit Suisse nicht übernommen, nur um sie dann zu schliessen" - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie im Plus
Credit Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse-Verantwortliche kämpfen wohl um Grosskunden - CS mit neuen Steuerhinterziehungs-Vorwürfen in USA konfrontiert
Schweizer Bankiervereinigung will einen digitalen Franken: Kommt bald der Swisscoin?
ZKB-Chef: CS-Übernahme durch UBS könnte unsere Wachstumspläne beschleunigen
Nestlé-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien kam es im März zu Umstufungen
Erholung hält an: SMI zu Handelsschluss klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 15'300 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Nestlé muss Bankbeziehungen nach Credit Suisse-Zusammenbruch neu arrangieren - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
Nach CS-Zwangsübernahme: UBS nun wohl de facto eine staatliche Bank

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.