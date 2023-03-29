|
29.03.2023 17:52:49
Transaction in Own Shares
29 March, 2023
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 29 March 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|Currency
|29/03/2023
|875,997
|£23.060
|£22.675
|£22.933
|LSE
|GBP
|29/03/2023
|200,000
|£23.055
|£22.680
|£22.927
|Chi-X (CXE)
|GBP
|29/03/2023
|314,003
|£23.045
|£22.655
|£22.891
|BATS (BXE)
|GBP
|29/03/2023
|700,000
|€26.395
|€25.975
|€26.239
|XAMS
|EUR
|29/03/2023
|400,000
|€26.395
|€25.985
|€26.245
|CBOE DXE
|EUR
|29/03/2023
|40,000
|€26.395
|€26.015
|€26.233
|TQEX
|EUR
These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 February 2023.
In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023.
The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|23.03.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|22.03.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|22.03.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|22.03.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.05.21
|Shell Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|Shell Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
Das perfekte Basisinvestment
Mit mehr als 1'600 Aktien aus 23 Ländern ist der MSCI World ein solides Basisinvestment. Worauf Sie bei der Auswahl achten müssen und die besten ETFs auf den MSCI World Index - hier erfahren Sie mehr!
Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey – Weiterhin erklärt François Blochwarum die drei Titel: Colgate Palmolive, UnitedHelath Group & Zurich Insurance das Musterportfolio verlassen mussten.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung hält an: SMI zu Handelsschluss klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 15'300 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex legte zu. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich im Mittwochshandel höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Mittwoch mehrheitlich Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}