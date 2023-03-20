SMI 10'644 0.3%  SPI 13'953 0.4%  Dow 32'231 1.2%  DAX 14'933 1.1%  Euro 0.9933 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'119 1.3%  Gold 1'976 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'600 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9260 -0.1%  Öl 72.1 -0.5% 
Shell Aktie
20.03.2023 17:50:58

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
24.62 CHF -3.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

20 March, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 20 March 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
20/03/20231,035,077

 		£22.600£21.520£22.175LSEGBP
20/03/2023129,594£22.565£21.870£22.248Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
20/03/2023270,329£22.565£21.520£22.117BATS (BXE)
GBP
20/03/20231,286,629€25.970€24.745€25.409XAMSEUR
20/03/2023503,764€25.930€24.745€25.410CBOE DXEEUR
20/03/202374,607€25.915€24.745€25.410TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 February 2023.

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


10.03.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.03.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.03.23 Shell Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.02.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:43 Marktüberblick: Gold und Silber haussieren
09:05 Vontobel: derimail - Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
09:04 UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse
08:43 Sind das die besten ETFs im Jahr 2023?
07:22 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Index fällt zurück
17.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
16.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale SA
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der SMI drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.

