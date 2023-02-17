SMI 11'256 0.6%  SPI 14'491 0.5%  Dow 33'616 -0.2%  DAX 15'482 -0.3%  Euro 0.9896 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'275 -0.5%  Gold 1'841 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'529 3.0%  Dollar 0.9268 0.1%  Öl 82.6 -2.6% 
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
17.02.2023 18:25:03

Transaction in Own Shares

Shell
28.58 CHF -0.09%
17 February, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 17 February 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
17/02/20231,013,604

 		£25.805£25.335£25.577LSEGBP
17/02/2023159,850£25.800£25.340£25.589Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
17/02/2023230,000£25.795£25.340£25.596BATS (BXE)
GBP
17/02/20231,147,679€28.950€28.520€28.731XAMSEUR
17/02/2023250,000€28.945€28.510€28.760CBOE DXEEUR
17/02/202322,000€28.925€28.540€28.767TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 February 2023.

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
16.02.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.02.23 Shell Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.02.23 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.02.23 Shell Buy UBS AG
03.02.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen

Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:18 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
16:16 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lucid Group
08:51 SMI findet keine klare Richtung
07:10 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch
06:45 Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
