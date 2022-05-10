Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
10.05.2022 08:35:02

Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.86 CHF 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares

10.05.2022 / 08:35

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 09.05.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
09.05.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 09.05.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 1,503,529 8.89 13,359,662.21
XHEL 1,356,088 8.91 12,076,506.08
CEUX 1,177,991 8.89 10,474,787.20
AQEU 85,106 8.89 756,824.65
TQEX 25,976 8.91 231,546.58
XCSE 180,436 8.92 1,609,819.63
Total 4,329,126 8.90 38,509,146.35

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.5903 and DKK to EUR 7.4378
** Rounded to two decimals

On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 8,194,897 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9100K_1-2022-5-10.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1347695

 
End of News EQS News Service

1347695  10.05.2022 

