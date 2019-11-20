Trans States Airlines and Frontier Airlines Announce Flow Program for Aircraft Maintenance Technicians

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) at Trans States Airlines now have a defined pathway to a guaranteed job at Frontier Airlines. A new program launched by the two airlines guarantees AMTs at Trans States an AMT position at Frontier after as little as three years of service with Trans States.

AMTs, who are also known as Aircraft Mechanics, are critical to an airline's safety and performance. This program comes amid an industry-wide shortage of qualified AMTs, with not enough new AMTs entering the field to meet increased demand and replace forecasted retirements.

While the nationwide pilot shortage gave rise to numerous programs for regional airline pilots that facilitate the transition to major airlines, this program is the first of its kind for Aircraft Maintenance Technicians.

"While the pilot shortage may get the most press, the AMT shortage is real and it is here," said Brian Randow, Chief Operating Officer at Trans States Airlines. "In this competitive hiring environment, we must find ways to attract talented AMTs to our airline. A guaranteed job with a top airline like Frontier is a tremendous incentive to join our team, and it's something that no other airline can offer."

"As an industry, we must continue to find creative opportunities to meet current demand, but also ensure that the next generation of aviators is stronger and more robust than it is today," added Matt Wright, Director of Maintenance at Trans States. "This program, in conjunction with the Trans States Apprentice program for aspiring AMTs, provides a clear and defined career path from high school to retirement, and will be instrumental in achieving those goals."

"With the limited number of Aircraft Mechanics currently entering the field, this new program, the first in the industry, will allow us to hire experienced AMT's through a more streamlined process. As we [Frontier Airlines] continue to grow and expand our network, there's never been a better time to join Frontier, America's fastest-growing and Greenest Airline," said Trevor Stedke, Senior Vice President of Operations for Frontier Airlines.

Other recent Trans States initiatives to attract qualified AMTs include a new program targeted at military aircraft mechanics that funds the costs of civilian licensing requirements, as well as a signing bonus of up to $15,000. Hourly pay for Trans States AMTs is among the highest in the regional airline industry and includes up to $5,000 in annual retention benefits. Trans States was also the first regional airline to launch a paid apprentice program for aspiring AMTs.

About Trans States Airlines

Trans States serves over 3.4 million passengers a year, with approximately 243 daily flights providing service to over 60 cities in North America. Trans States operates the Embraer 145 on behalf of United Airlines (as United Express). Headquartered in St. Louis, Trans States has crew and maintenance bases in DEN, and STL as well as additional maintenance base locations in SDF, SGF, LNK and MLI.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to offering 'Low Fares Done Right to more than 110 destinations in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on more than 400 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier's hard-working aviation professionals pride themselves in delivering the company's signature Low Fares Done Right service to customers. Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2018 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was recently named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

