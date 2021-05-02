SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’106 7.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

02.05.2021 03:07:00

Trans Seas USA Introduces the Nightingale Bless Chair

Bless Chair - Affordable, Durable, and Comfortable - On Sale Now

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trans Seas USA introduces the Nightingale Bless Chair. The Bless Collection is an ergonomic task chair built to cater high-performance tasks. The Bless is an ergonomic task chair that offers extensive features to exceed the requirements of an active work environment and is rated for 300 lbs. weight support.

Models:

  • Bless 2100 Mesh Back with Upholstered Seat. $350/USD each*
  • Bless 2100-D Mesh Back with Headrest & Upholstered Seat. $385/USD each*

The optional headrest provides an extra supportive feel to help you stay focused. Lean in and relax: it's got your back. The Bless can be upholstered with our high-quality textiles, vinyls, or leathers. Customize your chair with a wide range of colors and grades.

Translucent patterned weave, responsive mesh back creates a contoured shape that provides perfect support for all users automatically. Self-weighted mechanism for the perfect tension control with tilt lock, pneumatic height adjustment, and built-in seat slide controller. Height adjustable lumbar support. High density, high resiliency seat foam. Five prong heavy duty nylon base.

ISO 14001 & ISO 9001 CERTIFIED TB117-2013 COMPLIANT

Made in a 100% waste free manufacturing facility

WE CARE

  • 100% Landfill Free
  • Wind and Solar Powered Facility
  • One of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies
  • BIFMA Level 2 and Greenguard Certified
  • Urban Beehive Project Supporter
  • On-Site, Government-Certified Testing Facility
  • Family-Owned
  • Made in North America

*Sale prices are based on quantities greater than 10 chairs in a single order, having same finishes and Mystic Fabric Textile Colors available in Black, Gray, Blue, Red, Gold, Navy and Burgundy. Other fabric grades and colors, including leather are available at an additional cost.  For orders having quantities greater than 100, please send enquiry to info@transseas.com.  Prices are Net, Ex-Works North America, valid till December 31, 2021, subject to change at any time and are based on the terms and conditions of our invoice with approval of purchase order and payment the terms and are not to be combined with any other sale, promotion or discount. Prices are based on total receipt of payment prior to shipping Absolutely no returns, refunds or exchanges. All sales are final. Cost of shipping is Not included. Please send your written enquiry to info@transseas.com so that we may approve your request and provide you with our written proposal. All purchase orders must be approved by Trans Seas USA prior to production. 

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496451/Bless_Chair_User_Guide_by_Nightingale.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496450/Nightingale_Bless_Chair.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340980/Trans_Seas_USA_Logo.jpg

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

