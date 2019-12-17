17.12.2019 19:00:00

Traliant Launches Canadian Edition of Workplace Harassment Training

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training, today announced the availability of a Canadian edition of its award-winning Preventing Discrimination and Harassment training. The new course covers sexual harassment, bullying, discrimination and bystander intervention, and highlights federal protections against sexual harassment under the Canadian Human Rights Act, and provincial regulations in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Alberta.

"Our new harassment training for Canada helps ensure that employees know their rights and responsibilities in creating a workplace that is free of harassment, discrimination and other misconduct," said Mike Pallatta, Traliant CEO and Co-Founder. "We look forward to partnering with Canadian organizations to deliver an engaging training experience that supports their efforts to foster a safe, inclusive workplace."

Available in separate versions for employees and managers, the Canadian Edition promotes employee engagement with bite-sized episodes, interactive video scenarios and quizzes and challenges. An interactive map allows employees in the provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Alberta to choose and view information on the applicable laws where they work.

To learn more, please visit Traliant at: https://www.traliant.com/preventing-discrimination-and-harassment-training-for-canada/

Preventing Discrimination and Harassment: Canadian Edition is available in multiple languages and can easily be customized with an organization's policies and branding. Traliant training courses are mobile optimized to enable anytime access on laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Traliant offers workplace harassment training tailored for office environments, hotels, restaurants, healthcare, retail, construction and industrial/manufacturing organizations. Courses are updated regularly to keep the content and learning experience fresh and current.

About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including Diversity Training and Sensitivity Training. For more information, visit: http://www.traliant.com.

 

SOURCE Traliant

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
08:52
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte
SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. In Deutschland war der Abwärtsdruck grösser. Anleger an der Wall Street agieren mit Vorsicht. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;