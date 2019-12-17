Traliant Launches Canadian Edition of Workplace Harassment Training

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training, today announced the availability of a Canadian edition of its award-winning Preventing Discrimination and Harassment training. The new course covers sexual harassment, bullying, discrimination and bystander intervention, and highlights federal protections against sexual harassment under the Canadian Human Rights Act, and provincial regulations in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Alberta.

"Our new harassment training for Canada helps ensure that employees know their rights and responsibilities in creating a workplace that is free of harassment, discrimination and other misconduct," said Mike Pallatta, Traliant CEO and Co-Founder. "We look forward to partnering with Canadian organizations to deliver an engaging training experience that supports their efforts to foster a safe, inclusive workplace."

Available in separate versions for employees and managers, the Canadian Edition promotes employee engagement with bite-sized episodes, interactive video scenarios and quizzes and challenges. An interactive map allows employees in the provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Alberta to choose and view information on the applicable laws where they work.

To learn more, please visit Traliant at: https://www.traliant.com/preventing-discrimination-and-harassment-training-for-canada/

Preventing Discrimination and Harassment: Canadian Edition is available in multiple languages and can easily be customized with an organization's policies and branding. Traliant training courses are mobile optimized to enable anytime access on laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Traliant offers workplace harassment training tailored for office environments, hotels, restaurants, healthcare, retail, construction and industrial/manufacturing organizations. Courses are updated regularly to keep the content and learning experience fresh and current.

About Traliant

Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including Diversity Training and Sensitivity Training. For more information, visit: http://www.traliant.com.



