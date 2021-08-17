Trainocate recognised as #1 Microsoft Learning Partner worldwide

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainocate Holdings, Asia's largest IT and human capability development training provider, has been recognised as the 2021 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year; the first Asian company to earn the title.

The global awards recognise Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. It acknowledges outstanding successes by partners from over 100 countries and in a variety of categories, including partner competencies, cloud to edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit, and social impact. Trainocate was selected over 4,400 entries this year.

"In this fast-paced digital era, being recognised as the first Asian company to achieve this honour is a testament to our hard work and dedication in close collaboration with Microsoft, to help our customers and partners achieve organisational success," said Zafarullah Hashim, CEO, Trainocate Sri Lanka. "This award will strengthen our commitment towards broadening our portfolio of Microsoft-led training solutions and services, allowing us also to expand our network as a top-tier Microsoft partner."

Founded in 1995, Trainocate has invested significantly in expanding its influence in emerging technologies by taking its cutting-edge and industry-recognised curriculum and certification courses across the globe. Currently operating in 14 countries, the company has helped 75,000+ professionals expedite their careers through core competencies such as Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Dev Ops, and Machine Learning.

Trainocate enjoys authorized training partner status and affiliations with leading IT vendors and organisations like AWS, Cisco, CompaTIA, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, NetApp, IBM, Red Hat, Trend Micro, and VMware. Trainocate's strong curriculum of industry-certified training consists of over 2000 courses. It encourages multi-dimensional approaches in learning, where some courses are developed with cross functional vendor capabilities. With Training Needs Analysis, Trainocate works with clients to measure existing competencies against industry benchmarks to identify technical and operational skill gaps and recommend action plans.

Trainocate Holdings has over 25 years of experience as one of the most trusted IT and professional development training providers, with a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Trainocate is currently operating in 14 countries and regions. Trainocate empowers individuals and organizations to embrace lifelong learning, along with acquiring digital skills to ensure competitiveness and survivability in a dynamic workplace.

