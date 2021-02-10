SMI 10’887 0.8%  SPI 13’579 0.7%  Dow 31’376 0.0%  DAX 14’010 0.0%  Euro 1.0800 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’664 0.1%  Gold 1’855 0.9%  Bitcoin 40’843 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8899 -0.3%  Öl 61.5 0.3% 

BX Swiss TV: Bitcoin - nach Tesla nun Apple? -w-
10.02.2021 14:40:00

Trainify's Fantastic Journey To Make Fitness Better

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fit-tech start-up Trainify announces investment from Rune Sovndahl, Co-Founder and CEO of Fantastic Services.

Trainify Logo

Rune Sovndahl will sit on the Board of Trainify as a Non-Exec Director and will spend time working with Trainify on a weekly basis. Impressively, Rune Sovndahl built Fantastic to a 7 figure business in 10 months and reached 8 figures in 4 years.

Together we set out to transform the fitness industry. Malcolm Graham, CEO & Co-Founder of Trainify says: "Hugely excited about the collaboration and welcoming Rune onboard and taking Trainify to the next level."

Rune Sovndahl says: "During the pandemic, I have personally experienced how important physical fitness is on your health and mental well-being. The team have triumphed with their tennis training business Aceify, and look forward to replicating its success. We'll continue to focus on personal 1-1 and strong professional video training, I hope to assist with the curation of a marketplace app, I know from my experience that this is very important for quality and growth."

Trainify recently launched a seed fundraising round of £1m. The funds raised will be used on marketing and advanced AI to help build brand awareness and continue expansion efforts.

About Trainify

Trainify is a live fitness platform, using the best hand-selected local trainers for clients seeking high-end, reliable, and flexible workouts. Trainify was founded in July 2020, in London.

About Fantastic Services

Fantastic Services work with 200,000 clients and is the UK's leading domestic services company. With over 50,000 clients a month, expertly serviced by 1,500 home cleaning and maintenance professionals. Making your homes and offices truly fantastic.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436558/Trainify_Logo.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 101.08
1.83 %
Zurich Insur Gr 380.30
1.41 %
Lonza Grp 595.80
1.36 %
Swiss Life Hldg 436.00
1.23 %
Givaudan 3’644.00
1.05 %
Alcon 66.84
0.09 %
ABB 26.10
0.04 %
Geberit 553.20
0.04 %
CieFinRichemont 87.76
-0.11 %
The Swatch Grp 266.90
-0.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:43
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:42
Vontobel: Elektrofahrzeuge - der Boom hat begonnen
08:55
SMI deutlich fester erwartet
09.02.21
Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV
09.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht schlussendlich um 40% ein: Erste Ergebnisse zu COVID-Kandidat vorgelegt - Rücktrit im VR
Lonza-Aktie beendet Handel klar im Plus: Lonza verkauft Chemiesparte an Bain und Cinven
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Bitcoin-Höhenflug hält weiter an - Auch Ether mit Rekord
ams klettert im Schlussquartal mit Umsatz auf Rekordniveau - ams-Aktie fällt nach enttäuscht aufgenommenem Ausblick
Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
US-Börsen schliessen wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst knapp im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Aktienmärkte beenden Handel freundlich
Hedgefonds-Manager Tepper: Kräftemessen rund um GameStop und Co. könnte für Kleinanleger schlimm ausgehen
Nestlé treibt Umbau zur Klimaneutralität bis 2050 voran - Nestlé-Aktie leicht im Plus
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind die Vorzeichen am Mittwoch grün. Die deutsche Börse tritt jedoch nur auf der Stelle. Für die Indizes in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit