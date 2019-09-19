+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
19.09.2019 21:23:00

Train to Christmas Town book sequel keeps it in the family

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming seven years after the release of the original book, "The Train to Christmas Town", the sequel titled "All Aboard the Train to Christmas Town" is an all new book about another family taking their annual holiday train ride with the focus this time on a brother struggling with the attention a new baby sister is getting.

Santa enjoying cookies and hot cocoa while reading the Train to Christmas Town book.

The author, Peggy Ellis, who has degrees in Special Education and enjoyed a long career as a teacher, was selected again to write for the series and has penned a heartfelt, relatable family story set on a merry train ride with elves, woodland friends and of course a visit from Santa. Janice, the protagonist in the first book, has grown up now and makes a brief appearance as the babysitter.

The illustrator is a new addition to the series. Nora Ellis is Peggy's daughter and studied digital art at DePaul University, before beginning a career as a freelance artist in the Los Angeles area. Having grown-up with railroading in her blood Nora is very intimate with the story and its characters and has based her illustrations on real working locomotives and cars. "Having it be a joint family effort makes it all the more special for me and I look forward to many more generations of children riding the train," said Peggy Ellis.

The book is set for release in November 2019 just in time for this season's rides aboard the Train to Christmas Town. This is the third year the special event has run aboard the Mount Hood Railroad, but they have been doing Christmas Trains for over twenty years. "We wanted people who love the tradition of our annual holiday train to have an all new story to enjoy on the ride and available to take home to remember their journey," said Andrew Christl, Director of Passenger Operations.

The on-board theatrical event promises a festive atmosphere at the station and on the train with original holiday music that encourages singing and dancing in an interactive and immersive experience. Tickets are available now for the train ride which departs from Hood River, Oregon this November 16th through December 29th. The Train to Christmas Town train ride and performance is also available at five other locations in the US and UK.  Learn more at https://www.mthoodrr.com/train-rides/the-train-to-christmas-town or by phone at (800) 872-4661.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/train-to-christmas-town-book-sequel-keeps-it-in-the-family-300922028.html

SOURCE Train to Christmas Town

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:18
Vontobel: Mid-Caps mit Potenzial?
13:47
Gold trotz Fed-Zinssenkung unter Druck
09:23
Impulse durch US-Zinsentscheid bleiben aus
08:24
Weekly-Hits: Ölmarkt & Videospiele
18.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ende des Bitcoin-Hypes? Grosse Börsen verzeichnen weniger Trades
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Roche-Genussscheine starten durch nach Investorentag
Apple und Irland wehren sich gegen Milliarden-Steuernachzahlung - EU verteidigt Vorgehen
Zalando-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Grossaktionär Kinnevik schliesst Platzierung von Zalando-Aktienpaket ab
US-Börsen schliessen mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
Aktien von Richemont und Swatch nach Exportdaten gesucht
US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt wagte sich am Donnerstag nur zögerlich aus der Deckung. Der deutsche DAX konnte zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB