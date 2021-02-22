Traeger Grills Expands Robust Digital Footprint With Grilling Industry's First Apple Watch Control

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger Grills, the innovators behind the original wood-pellet grill, today launched its new Apple Watch app. A first-of-its-kind offering for the grilling industry, Traeger's new Apple Watch app provides users with WiFIRE® compatible grills the ability to monitor and control their cooks anywhere, anytime from their wrist.

Following the relaunch of its immersive mobile app for Android and Apple last March, Traeger is now expanding the possibilities of mobile connectivity between cook and grill with the Apple Watch app. Paired with the Traeger mobile phone app, the new Apple Watch app offers a handful of features built to help monitor meals and grill status. Features of the new Apple Watch App include:

Grill Temp – Users can monitor and control their grill temperature in real time and make adjustments from anywhere, be it from the kitchen or the ski slopes.

Probe Temp – Cooks can set a desired internal temperature and monitor their progress without ever lifting the lid.

Keep Warm Mode – Once the recipe on the grill is complete, but the rest of the dishes in the kitchen needs some additional prep, users can set their grill to "Keep Warm Mode" to reduce the grill temperature to XX degrees and ensure the food is ready when you are.

Timer – Alerts notify the cook when its ready to sauce, check, or pull your food.

Pellet Level – The pellet sensor will display current pellet levels in real time, so users know when to re-load the hopper and keep the stoked fire burning.

Super Smoke Mode – This feature allows users to blast their food with 100% hardwood smoke between temperatures from 165 up to 225 degrees. Users can adjust the grill temperature between the mode ranges, and turn on or off.

"Whether changing the game with a superior pellet grill, expanding the culinary possibilities associated with grilling, or integrating digital technology into the grilling experience, innovation is a pillar of our brand and our ongoing mission to push the industry forward," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. "With our new Apple Watch app, building a seamless connection between wearables and grills is yet another way we're elevating the Traeger user experience and allowing customers to focus less on prep to plate and more on creating experiences and memories with their friends and families."

Traeger's mobile app is packed with features and benefits, and serves as a digital epicenter that unites and expands the "Traegerhood," connecting like-minded Traeger owners and die-hard grilling enthusiasts around the world. In addition to creating a profile and setting palate preferences, app users can make and share notes on recipes, creating a truly personalized digital experience and mobile grilling community.

Available now in the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, the all-new app serves as an extension of Traeger's overall brand experience. Learn more about the digital experience and shop Traeger Grills by visiting www.TraegerGrills.com and follow along on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for over 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

Apple, Apple Watch, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

MEDIA CONTACT

Traeger@thebrandamp.com

(831) 566-7970

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traeger-grills-expands-robust-digital-footprint-with-grilling-industrys-first-apple-watch-control-301232572.html

SOURCE Traeger