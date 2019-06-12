12.06.2019 21:04:00

Traditional BBQ has just gone up with VineSmoke™

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VineSmoke™ brings you the ancient European wine country BBQ tradition of grilling with grape vine prunings. Experience the entirely different, rich and complex flavor imparted by this eco-friendly, sustainable, new BBQ smoking wood. 

Vinesmoke offers several dynamic dining options, ideal for both relaxed cooks and professionals alike. -- Available Sizes -- Bag Size: 180, 570, & 1040 cubic inch bags -- GMO Free: 100% Transparency

VineSmoke™ is changing the way we enjoy BBQ by introducing a new, sophisticated flavor and grilling technique.

Every year in the fall, after the grape harvest, vineyards all over the world expertly prune back their grape vines to ensure healthy regrowth the next season. In Europe, for hundreds of years wineries have used these grape vine prunings to grill and smoke meats, fish and vegetables for their families and at their local restaurants.

At VineSmoke™ we aim to bring this centuries-old practice to all BBQ aficionados to enjoy the rich, savory and complex flavor created by this process. VineSmoke™ repurposes the vine prunings as perfectly flavored smoking wood to be used in a variety of ways to barbeque and smoke meat, fish or vegetables using charcoal or gas grills. Still somewhat of a well-kept BBQ secret in the US, this product, concept and grilling style is quietly sweeping the nation.

Old BBQ standards of mesquite, hickory, chipotle and apple-wood are being revolutionized by this sophisticated and exciting new taste option. The future of grill culture is red (wine), white (wine) and blue (flame) as we fire up America's grills celebrating all things wine and ushering in a new era of wine-infused, VineSmoked BBQ.

VineSmoke™ is unveiling the first ever wine related product in the BBQ segment, targeted at more experienced and demanding palates as well as capturing the interest and excitement of the millennial buyer. VineSmoke products are certified sustainable and non-GMO. While consumer research shows that the beer market is retreating, the wine market continues to thrive as more and more people opt to pair their food with wine as their drink of choice. Want to know what the next big thing in BBQ is? You just found it. Fire up your grill.

Find VineSmoke™ available at these Los Angeles Whole Foods Locations on June 12:

Malibu, Burbank, Venice, West Hollywood, El Segundo

Online sale will begin in July at www.vinesmoke.com

About VineSmoke:

VineSmoke™ is consumer-products Company which is redefining the traditional BBQ and wine categories. We are committed to the ethical treatment of the environment by creating responsibly sourced and sustainable products. Based out of Santa Monica, CA and sourcing from vineyards throughout California. Made in the USA.

For more information www.vinesmoke.com Instagram: @vinesmokebbq Facebook: @vinesmokebbq Email info@vinesmoke.com

 

VineSmoke™ is changing the way we enjoy BBQ by introducing a new, sophisticated flavor and grilling technique.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traditional-bbq-has-just-gone-up-with-vinesmoke-300866622.html

SOURCE VineSmoke

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:55
Vontobel: Doppelter Coupon mit Schweizer Aktien?
15:29
Steigende US-Vorräte und gesenkte Nachfrageprognose belasten Ölpreise
11:26
SMI setzt neue Rekordmarke
06:09
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Rücklauf einplanen / Nestlé – Lage spitzt sich zu
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch freundlich in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet den Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Wisekey-Aktie fällt zurück: Sicherheitstechnologie kommt bei chinesischem Browser zum Einsatz
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Tesla-Chef Musk hält Hoffnung auf Rekordquartal aufrecht - Aktie profitiert nur kurz
Sonova-Aktie dank Marktanteilsgewinnen in den USA mit neuem Rekordhoch
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch freundlich in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet den Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch im Verlauf erholen. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich mit negativer Tendenz. Unsicherheit im Handelsstreit belastet US-Börsen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB