07.09.2022 01:01:00

Trading Platform Tiger.Trade Announces Conor McGregor as Ambassador

MMA superstar partners with FinTech platform as it expands into new markets

BAAR, Switzerland, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tiger.Trade, the Swiss-regulated retail-trading ecosystem, announced that Conor McGregor, Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight double-champion, has joined the company as an Ambassador as Tiger.Trade takes on new international markets. As a new partner, McGregor will drive awareness for the Tiger.Trade brand as the company rapidly expands its fintech solutions aimed at seasoned professionals and casual retail customers.

Tiger.Trade

"Conor McGregor is exactly the person we want in our corner as we strive to lift our worldwide customers to new heights," says Viktor Mangazeev, founder of Tiger.Trade. "Trading, particularly on bear markets, as the global economy experiences shock waves and bouts of extreme volatility, requires dedication, passion, and courage – all the qualities of this international MMA icon."

"I'm always looking for partners and collaborators who represent the cutting-edge technology, the latest and greatest in what they do. When it comes to global finance, you need a winner's mindset and Tiger.Trade has just that," said McGregor. "It's about rising to a challenge. They are real tigers, and I'm thrilled to work with them."

In 2015, Tiger.Trade launched its headliner product. Today, more than 175,000 high-volume professional traders trust the company, with an average trading volume on the platform exceeding $6B monthly. The comprehensive Tiger.Trade platform provides traders access to various financial instruments within a single workspace. Users get a robust market analysis toolkit and can handle stocks, futures, options and digital currencies – powered through the unified Tiger.Trade ecosystem.

Leveraging this extensive userbase of professional and retail-level traders, Tiger.Trade launched the industry's first copy-trading app with blockchain-verified trading performance. Copy-trading is a form of trading that allows novice users to automatically and securely copy more experienced traders. Users choose and follow traders, and Tiger.Trade Copy automatically repeats each transaction, generating potential earnings for subscribers. The app rewards traders and charges subscribers a small fee only for copying profitable trades.

"Trading has never been more accessible, creating opportunities for everyone which previously didn't exist," said McGregor. "Tiger.Trade came up with an ingenious solution to help users roll into the world of trading."

About Tiger.Trade
Launched in 2015, Tiger.Trade for Windows is a trading platform for users of all levels to manage stocks, futures, options, other commodities, and financial instruments on global exchanges. Tiger.Trade offers a fully-customizable desktop workspace for trading and market analysis. Currently, the company is working on Tiger.Trade for macOS, an Apple native desktop platform expected to beta-launch in Fall 2022.

Tiger.Trade Copy, the company's most recent product, is a mobile copy-trading app for iOS and Android that provides all registered users secure access to a catalog of expert Traders with blockchain-verified trading statistics.

Tiger Trade Capital AG, the licensed division of Tiger.Trade, is regulated as a Swiss Financial Intermediary and fully compliant with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) reporting requirements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trading-platform-tigertrade-announces-conor-mcgregor-as-ambassador-301618667.html

SOURCE Tiger.Trade

