05.04.2024 07:00:13
Trading in Intershop shares temporarily suspended in connection with the implementation of the share split
Intershop Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trading in Intershop shares has temporarily been suspended yesterday, Thursday, 4 April 2024, and will be resumed for formal reasons after the share split on 10th April 2024 at the latest on a split basis.
Contact
Company portrait
Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.
News Source: Intershop Holding AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Holding AG
|Giessereistrasse 18
|8031 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 5441000
|Fax:
|+41 44 5441001
|E-mail:
|info@intershop.ch
|Internet:
|https://intershop.ch/
|ISIN:
|CH0273774791
|Valor:
|27377479
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1873869
