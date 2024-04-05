Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’691 0.6%  SPI 15’373 0.5%  Dow 38’597 -1.4%  DAX 18’403 0.2%  Euro 0.9773 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’071 0.0%  Gold 2’279 -0.5%  Bitcoin 61’078 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9024 0.1%  Öl 90.9 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Canopy Growth131680879ABB1222171
Top News
Alpine Select verzichtet nach erneutem Verlust auf Dividendenausschüttung
Was Analysten von der Infineon-Aktie erwarten
Job gekündigt? So bleibt auch der letzte Eindruck positiv
Zukünftiger Berkshire Hathaway-Chef: Wer ist eigentlich Warren Buffetts Nachfolger Greg Abel?
Vorsicht bei privaten Krediten: Darauf muss beim Verleihen von Geld geachtet werden
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Intershop Aktie [Valor: 27377479 / ISIN: CH0273774791]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.04.2024 07:00:13

Trading in Intershop shares temporarily suspended in connection with the implementation of the share split

finanzen.net zero Intershop-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Intershop
631.45 CHF 4.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trading in Intershop shares temporarily suspended in connection with the implementation of the share split

05.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Trading in Intershop shares has temporarily been suspended yesterday, Thursday, 4 April 2024, and will be resumed for formal reasons after the share split on 10th April 2024 at the latest on a split basis.

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

 

 

 

27/08/2024

Publication of half-year report 2024 with online presentation for media and financial

analysts

27/02/2025

Publication of annual report 2024 with presentation for media and financial analysts

01/04/2025

62nd Ordinary Annual General Meeting

 


News Source: Intershop Holding AG

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1873869

 
End of News EQS News Service

1873869  05.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873869&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Intershop

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intershop

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

04.04.24 Tesla – was ist da los?
04.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft - Ein starker Start/ Adidas - In der Offensive
04.04.24 Bitcoin Halving 2024 – This Time It’s Different
04.04.24 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
04.04.24 SMI mit verhaltener Reaktion
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
03.04.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: EU-Inflation lässt nach – Anleger hoffen auf Zinssenkungen in Eurozone
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’157.02 19.52 SSMACU
Short 12’403.98 13.78 SSMFBU
Short 12’860.46 8.94 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’691.13 04.04.2024 17:31:37
Long 11’240.00 19.39
Long 10’961.04 13.94 SSRM9U
Long 10’540.00 8.93
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intershop 621.00 0.00% Intershop

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie gefragt: Novartis--Konzern bestätigt geplante Zulassungserweiterung für Pluvicto
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Dogecoin20 – Der mysteriöse Nachfolger von Doge?
Der Kryptomarkt korrigiert kräftig, während der neue Solana Meme-Coin Slothana 6,3 Millionen Dollar einsammelt
Warten auf US-Jobdaten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Nikkei zieht letztlich an - kein Handel in China
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Elon Musk sorgt für Dogecoin-Rally: Können Tesla-Stromer alsbald mit dem Memecoin erworben werden?
NYSE-Handel: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit