19.05.2025 10:35:13

Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord
24.31 CHF 7.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 NameJørgen Bundgaard Hansen
2.Reason for the notification
 Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
 Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
 NameGN Store Nord A/S
 LEI5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

 

DK0010272632
 Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
 Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)

DKK 93.66

DKK 93.66

DKK 93.66

DKK 93.66

DKK 93.66

DKK 93.66

DKK 93.66		Volume(s)

2,748

846

609

779

687

635

600
 Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 		 

6,904 shares

DKK 93.66 per share
 Date of the transaction2025-05-15
 Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen
4.2Details of the transaction(s)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

 

DK0010272632
 Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
 Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)

DKK 98.34		Volume(s)

96
 Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 		 

96 shares

DKK 98.34 per share
 Date of the transaction2025-05-16
 Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.


