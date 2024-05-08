Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Jørgen Bundgaard Hansen Reason for the notification Position/status Member of the Board of Directors Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name GN Store Nord A/S LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10 Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares







DK0010272632 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



DKK 201.0



DKK 201.1



DKK 201.1



DKK 201.0



DKK 201.0



DKK 201.0



DKK 201.1



DKK 201.1



DKK 201.2



DKK 201.2



DKK 201.2



DKK 201.0



DKK 201.3



DKK 201.2



DKK 201.2



DKK 201.2



DKK 201.2



DKK 201.2



DKK 201.3



DKK 201.5



DKK 201.5



DKK 201.5



DKK 201.8



DKK 201.8



DKK 201.8



DKK 201.8



DKK 202.0



DKK 202.0



DKK 202.1



DKK 202.1



DKK 202.3



DKK 202.2



DKK 202.3



DKK 202.3



DKK 202.3

DKK 202.3



DKK 202.4



DKK 202.4



DKK 202.5



DKK 202.5



DKK 202.5



DKK 202.5 Volume(s)



402



151



86



9



109



28



4



239



2,000



260



151



32



659



275



280



32



542



162



45



137



200



37



1



1



1



1



137



164



1



1



71



153



71



71



71



50



21



137



33



104



38



33 Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



7,000 shares



DKK 201.5 per share Date of the transaction 2024-05-08 Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

