Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Jørgen Bundgaard Hansen
Reason for the notification
Position/status Member of the Board of Directors
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name GN Store Nord A/S
LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares

 

DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

DKK 201.0

DKK 201.1

DKK 201.1

DKK 201.0

DKK 201.0

DKK 201.0

DKK 201.1

DKK 201.1

DKK 201.2

DKK 201.2

DKK 201.2

DKK 201.0

DKK 201.3

DKK 201.2

DKK 201.2

DKK 201.2

DKK 201.2

DKK 201.2

DKK 201.3

DKK 201.5

DKK 201.5

DKK 201.5

DKK 201.8

DKK 201.8

DKK 201.8

DKK 201.8

DKK 202.0

DKK 202.0

DKK 202.1

DKK 202.1

DKK 202.3

DKK 202.2

DKK 202.3

DKK 202.3

DKK 202.3
DKK 202.3

DKK 202.4

DKK 202.4

DKK 202.5

DKK 202.5

DKK 202.5

DKK 202.5 		Volume(s)

402

151

86

9

109

28

4

239

2,000

260

151

32

659

275

280

32

542

162

45

137

200

37

1

1

1

1

137

164

1

1

71

153

71

71

71

50

21

137

33

104

38

33
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

7,000 shares

DKK 201.5 per share
Date of the transaction 2024-05-08
Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN
GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technologies that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.


