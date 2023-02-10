SMI 11'130 -0.8%  SPI 14'337 -0.9%  Dow 33'775 0.2%  DAX 15'308 -1.4%  Euro 0.9871 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'198 -1.2%  Gold 1'864 0.1%  Bitcoin 20'079 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9248 0.3%  Öl 86.4 2.8% 
GN Store Nord Aktie [Valor: 1137229 / ISIN: DK0010272632]
10.02.2023 19:23:39

Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord
40.73 CHF -10.63%
GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Peter Karlstromer

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Member of Executive Management, GN Store Nord and CEO, GN Audio

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer

Name

GN Store Nord A/S

LEI

5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10

Details of the transaction(s)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0010272632

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

PricesVolumes
169.986,972
170.00249
170.00900
170.3079

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8,200 shares

DKK 169.98 per share

Date of the transaction

2023-02-10

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Attachment


