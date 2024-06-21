Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Novozymes A-S Aktie [Valor: 14371062 / ISIN: DK0060336014]
21.06.2024 11:54:46

Trading by management and close relations of management

Novozymes A-S
56.95 CHF 13.05%
In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B.

June 21, 2024
Company announcement No. 23


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNovo Holdings A/S
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNovo Holding A/S is closely related to its CEO Kasim Kutay, who is a member of Novonesis' board of directors
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNovozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group
b)LEI529900T6WNZXD2R3JW38
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		B-Shares



DK0060336014
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: 441.5135
Volume: 7,623,830 shares
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Number of shares: 7,623,830
Average price, DKK: 441.5135
Transaction value, DKK: 3,366,023,866
e)Date of transactionJune 20, 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading window

Contact information  
Tobias Bjorklund
+45 3077 8682
tobb@novonesis.com		 


Anders Enevoldsen
+45 5350 1453
adev@novonesis.com		 


Disa Tuominen
+45 6038 5826
ditu@novonesis.com		 

Attachment


