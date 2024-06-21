|
21.06.2024 11:54:46
Trading by management and close relations of management
In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B.
|June 21, 2024
Company announcement No. 23
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Novo Holdings A/S
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Novo Holding A/S is closely related to its CEO Kasim Kutay, who is a member of Novonesis' board of directors
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group
|b)
|LEI
|529900T6WNZXD2R3JW38
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B-Shares
DK0060336014
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: 441.5135
Volume: 7,623,830 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Number of shares: 7,623,830
Average price, DKK: 441.5135
Transaction value, DKK: 3,366,023,866
|e)
|Date of transaction
|June 20, 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading window
|Contact information
|Tobias Bjorklund
+45 3077 8682
tobb@novonesis.com
Anders Enevoldsen
+45 5350 1453
adev@novonesis.com
Disa Tuominen
+45 6038 5826
ditu@novonesis.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Novozymes A-S (B)
|
31.01.24
|Ausblick: Novozymes A-S (B) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Novozymes A-S (B) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Novozymes A-S (B)
Welche Aktien profitieren von der EM? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Europameisterschaft 2024 in Deutschland. Welche Aktien profitieren von Sportereignissen? Welchen Branchen sind besonders interessant, u.a mit
🔎 Adidas
🔎 Nike
🔎 Accor
🔎 AirBnB
🔎 JCDecaux
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben am Freitag ab. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}