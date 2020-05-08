+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
Tradier Teams With Q.ai, a Forbes Company, to Bring AI and Big Data Analytics to Customers and Retail Investors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier is teaming up with Q.ai, a Forbes company, to bring advanced AI-driven intelligent investing to retail investors. The collaboration aligns with Q.ai's mission to democratize access to AI and other quantitative investing methodologies by giving traders data-driven insights and seamless execution to help them gain an edge on the market. Utilizing sophisticated machine-learning algorithms, multi-factor models, and other deep quantitative AI tools, Q.ai will offer unique investment ideas and actionable insights.

"As active investors and traders, the team at Q.ai understands the value of real-time data and insights to retail investors, and our AI-based engines will help them get a better edge on the market," said Q.ai CEO and Founder Stephen Mathai-Davis. "Tradier brings a wealth of experience and, most importantly, advanced APIs and platform capabilities to help us further our mission of changing the way investors achieve their goals."

"We are excited to partner with innovative companies like Q.ai that bring a true opportunity to change the industry and power retail investors with the great technology, data, and AI-based insights," said Dan Raju, co-founder and CEO of Tradier. "Q.ai is looking to transform the way trading Intelligence is delivered into a content-rich experience. We are proud that companies like Q.ai choose Tradier for  their innovation."

To learn more, contact sales@tradier.com.

About Q.ai

Q.ai, a Forbes company, formerly known as Quantalytics AI Labs and Quantamize, uses advanced forms of quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations across multiple asset classes including Stocks, ETFs, Options and Cryptocurrencies. Q.ai was co-founded by Stephen Mathai-Davis and Wallace Mathai-Davis in 2017. In November 2019, Forbes Media took a majority stake in Q.ai. Trading Strategies provided by Q.ai are general in nature and not customized for any specific investor.

About Tradier Brokerage Inc.

Tradier Brokerage, Inc. — a member of FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. Tradier Brokerage offers low-cost Equity and Options trading including subscription-based trading. 

About Tradier, Inc.

Tradier, Inc. is a financial services technology firm that offers groundbreaking API and White Label platforms to serve Platform Providers, Advisors, Developers, and Investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted APIs, modules, and "out of the box" White label tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.

