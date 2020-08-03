+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
03.08.2020 04:15:00

Tradewind Finance Leverages International Capabilities to Fund Consultancy Firm in Hong Kong in Local Currency, HKD

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, in a deal debuting their funding capabilities for another local currency, has provided a factoring facility in HKD for a consultancy firm based in Hong Kong that provides financial advisory services to global banks and other financial institutions located in the region. The deal adds HKD to the roster of currencies in which Tradewind structures their cash flow arrangements, including USD, EUR, GBP, and HUF.

When traditional lenders refused to finance them or fell short with their funding, the client sought out Tradewind's factoring solutions to generate cash flow for their immediate capital needs like office expenses. Since the client would be using the facility to pay expenses like payroll and rent in the local currency, Tradewind designed the financing package for disbursement in HKD, a show of their international capacities.

Tradewind responded to the situation with flexibility and ingenuity to navigate funding in the local currency, new territory for the firm, in order to cater to their client's liquidity needs. Closed during Covid-19, the tailor-made financing enabled the client to focus on running their business smoothly, especially during a time marked by shortages in cash flow.

Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, mainlandChina, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

Contact

Tradewind Finance
hk@tradewindfinance.com 
https://www.tradewindfinance.com/

SOURCE Tradewind Finance

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Experte warnt: Steht den Märkten bald ein "Kobra-Effekt" bevor?
Siemens Healthineers vor Milliardengeschäft: Kauf von Varian Medical Systems angekündigt - Prognose nach Zahlen
Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Mögliche neue Spannungen zwischen den USA und China könnten US-Dollar-Kurs gefährden
Bank Cler will wohl Kunden im nächsten Jahr Kryptowährungen anbieten
Läuft die Kryptowährung Tether dem Bitcoin bald den Rang ab?
Rohstoffe im Juli 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
RLF-100 (aviptadil) clinical trial showed rapid recovery from respiratory failure and inhibition of coronavirus replication in human lung cells

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB