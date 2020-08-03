Tradewind Finance Leverages International Capabilities to Fund Consultancy Firm in Hong Kong in Local Currency, HKD

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, in a deal debuting their funding capabilities for another local currency, has provided a factoring facility in HKD for a consultancy firm based in Hong Kong that provides financial advisory services to global banks and other financial institutions located in the region. The deal adds HKD to the roster of currencies in which Tradewind structures their cash flow arrangements, including USD, EUR, GBP, and HUF.

When traditional lenders refused to finance them or fell short with their funding, the client sought out Tradewind's factoring solutions to generate cash flow for their immediate capital needs like office expenses. Since the client would be using the facility to pay expenses like payroll and rent in the local currency, Tradewind designed the financing package for disbursement in HKD, a show of their international capacities.

Tradewind responded to the situation with flexibility and ingenuity to navigate funding in the local currency, new territory for the firm, in order to cater to their client's liquidity needs. Closed during Covid-19, the tailor-made financing enabled the client to focus on running their business smoothly, especially during a time marked by shortages in cash flow.

Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, mainlandChina, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

