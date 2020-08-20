Tradewind Finance Continues to Strengthen Presence in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian Countries

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, a financial services company that offers international factoring and supply chain financing to companies around the globe, is strengthening their initiatives in Southeast Asia where they provide liquidity to businesses in Vietnam and the surrounding region.

Tradewind's trade finance services create working capital for small and medium-sized enterprises who may struggle with obtaining traditional banks loans. Funding for their clients – exporters and importers across industries including electronics, pharmaceuticals, apparel, and automobiles – is delivered quickly and is accessible after completing an application process that is approachable and easy to manage.

With over 20 offices in 14 countries, the Germany-based financial firm operates branches in China and Hong Kong, where they deploy their local team of trade finance experts to service clients in Vietnam and other neighboring countries.

Tradewind's greater network for Southeast Asia also extends to clients and business partners in nearby Hong Kong and mainland China, the destination of many exports of Southeast Asian companies.

Apart from fast funding, Tradewind is known for their flexibility, designing tailor-made cash flow solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients, without the strict requirements often posed by banks. Their financing is also scalable, with funding that grows as their client's sales increase. In addition to financing, Tradewind provides credit protection and collections services for their clients.

Recently, Tradewind Finance funded a garment company based in Vietnam that exports to Europe and the United States. The company was experiencing a rapid surge in orders and approached Tradewind to accelerate cash flow to their business. In another deal, Tradewind provided financing to an electronics company in Hong Kong whose factory is located in Vietnam. The deal came about when traditional banking services proved to be too restrictive.

Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, mainlandChina, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

Contact

Tradewind Finance

contact@tradewindfinance.com

https://www.tradewindfinance.com/

SOURCE Tradewind