20.08.2020 04:30:00

Tradewind Finance Continues to Strengthen Presence in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian Countries

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, a financial services company that offers international factoring and supply chain financing to companies around the globe, is strengthening their initiatives in Southeast Asia where they provide liquidity to businesses in Vietnam and the surrounding region.

Tradewind's trade finance services create working capital for small and medium-sized enterprises who may struggle with obtaining traditional banks loans. Funding for their clients – exporters and importers across industries including electronics, pharmaceuticals, apparel, and automobiles – is delivered quickly and is accessible after completing an application process that is approachable and easy to manage.

With over 20 offices in 14 countries, the Germany-based financial firm operates branches in China and Hong Kong, where they deploy their local team of trade finance experts to service clients in Vietnam and other neighboring countries.

Tradewind's greater network for Southeast Asia also extends to clients and business partners in nearby Hong Kong and mainland China, the destination of many exports of Southeast Asian companies.

Apart from fast funding, Tradewind is known for their flexibility, designing tailor-made cash flow solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients, without the strict requirements often posed by banks. Their financing is also scalable, with funding that grows as their client's sales increase. In addition to financing, Tradewind provides credit protection and collections services for their clients.

Recently, Tradewind Finance funded a garment company based in Vietnam that exports to Europe and the United States. The company was experiencing a rapid surge in orders and approached Tradewind to accelerate cash flow to their business. In another deal, Tradewind provided financing to an electronics company in Hong Kong whose factory is located in Vietnam. The deal came about when traditional banking services proved to be too restrictive.

Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, mainlandChina, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

Contact

Tradewind Finance
contact@tradewindfinance.com  
https://www.tradewindfinance.com/

SOURCE Tradewind

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 322.60
2.36 %
Swisscom 523.00
2.23 %
CS Group 10.31
2.13 %
Nestle 110.86
1.73 %
Novartis 78.41
1.45 %
LafargeHolcim 43.75
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 60.06
0.50 %
Alcon 55.24
0.44 %
SGS 2’356.00
0.21 %
The Swatch Grp 199.60
-0.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.08.20
UBS: Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.08.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
19.08.20
SMI hängt weiter fest
18.08.20
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger nahezu unbewegt
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
Darum hält sich der Euro zum US-Dollar auf hohem Niveau - zum Franken höher
US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Portfolio unter der Lupe: Auf diese Aktien setzt George Soros im zweiten Quartal
Apple klagt wegen Birnen-Logo gegen Startup

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch ihre Aufschläge ab. Die Schweizer Börse tendierte zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen, der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am Mittwoch uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB