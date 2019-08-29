29.08.2019 12:45:00

Tradewind Announces Export Factoring Facility for Electronics Company in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind has closed a $2 million export factoring facility for an electronics company based in Hong Kong that sells items such as smart watches, smart bands, and tablets to traders and retailers globally. The company is able to extend open account payment terms to their customers and continue to grow their business with Tradewind's funding in place.

When the company began discussions with Tradewind, they were approaching their peak export season. As an SME, they lacked the strong financials banks looked for before issuing a loan, and therefore valued Tradewind's willingness to fund based on the creditworthiness of the importer instead.

Though they traditionally worked on at-sight arrangements with their customers, the company wanted to extend open account payment terms to one of their buyers in order to stay competitive and keep winning their orders. The company took assurance in the credit protection Tradewind provided as part of its trade finance package, easing their fear of nonpayment given the longer windows the customer had to settle their invoices under these new terms.

Knowing the tight implementation schedule it was on to accommodate the rush of summer orders, Tradewind spared no time in structuring a financing solution that met the client's unique needs and provided funding promptly. The additional cash flow from Tradewind allowed the client to support open account terms with their buyer while paying their suppliers and operating expenses on time.

"Tradewind's expertise in trade finance and its strong client relation team made the financing process easy for both the buyer and supplier and sped up every step. We are happy that we were able to execute a fast funding turnaround so our client could continue to grow, especially during times of high seasonal demand," states Alice Lo, VP of Sales for Tradewind Hong Kong. 

Tradewind (formerly DS-Concept) maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Bulgaria, mainlandChina, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

SOURCE Tradewind

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:12
Vontobel: 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
09:30
DAX: Entscheidung vertagt
09:19
Weekly-Hits: Nahrungsmittelsektor & Schweizer Versicherer
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
28.08.19
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Der Franken fällt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
Pfund im Abwärtstaumel: Johnson will Parlament beurlauben
Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra
Credit Suisse und Vontobel dabei: Sieben Schweizer Banken angeblich in Geldwäschereifall Karimova verwickelt
Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Darum notiert der Euro weiterhin unter 1,09 Franken
Emmi-Aktien abgestraft: Emmi verdient im ersten Semester operativ etwas weniger
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Bank of America gibt sich gelassen: Keine Rezession in Sicht
Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX klettern kräftig ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt übernimmt Optimismus das Steuer. In Fernost fehlten am Donnerstag ausschlaggebende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB