SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0809 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’901 1.8%  Bitcoin 21’235 2.2%  Dollar 0.8864 0.2%  Öl 50.6 -3.4% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
21.12.2020 08:00:00

Tradefeedr completes successful fund-raising round, with backing from IPGL

- Group raises $3 million to finance growth and development

- IPGL, the private investment company run by Michael Spencer, founder and former CEO of ICAP and NEX, becomes cornerstone investor

- Seth Johnson, former CEO of NEX Markets and CME Cash Markets, also backs funding round and is appointed Chairman

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradefeedr is pleased to announce that it has raised $3 million in early-stage financing, to modernise trading analytics workflows.

Over the past year Tradefeedr has signed up 14 liquidity providers and a number of clients to use the platform, including Goldman Sachs, UBS, XTX Markets and Insight Asset Management. Tradefeedr allows clients to query and analyse their FX trading data from participating liquidity providers and ECNs via a standardised API, enabling them to improve the quality of their trade execution.

The majority of the new funds come from IPGL, the private investment company owned by Lord Michael Spencer, the founder of global markets company, ICAP plc and subsequently financial technology business, NEX plc. IPGL is a leading fintech investor with a focus on new applications for the wholesale market.

Seth Johnson, former CEO of NEX Markets, is also supporting the fund raising and has been appointed as Tradefeedr's Chairman to support the business in its development.

Tradefeedr was established in 2018 by Balraj Bassi and Alexei Jiltsov, who had previously worked together at Lehman Brothers and launched Blacktree, a macro systematic hedge fund.

Bassi and Jiltsov said: "We are excited by the support we have received from IPGL and that someone of Seth's calibre has agreed to become our Chairman. We believe that our platform will deliver significant benefits to market participants, through improving collaboration and giving better access to trading information, which will lead to enhanced decision making. There is a huge demand for greater transparency in financial markets and Tradefeedr can help meet that demand."

Seth Johnson said: "I am delighted to become chairman of Tradefeedr and have the opportunity to back the business. Tradefeedr is precisely the type of company we used to look to invest in when I was at NEX – one with great technology, a great product and great growth potential, as well as talented and expert founders. I am looking forward to working with Balraj and Alexei to help them deliver on the company's potential."

Michael Spencer added: "Tradefeedr is a really promising financial technology business, with the right combination of technical knowhow and market wisdom and I am very pleased to be able to back it at this stage in its development. I believe they have an excellent product and I wish Seth, Balraj and Alexei every success."

Enquiries:
Maitland/AMO: +44 (0)20 7379 5151
Neil Bennett
Andy Donald
Freddie Barber

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
18.12.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank: Wie sich Anlageprofis 2021 positionieren
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
Bitcoin überspringt erstmals Marke von 24'000 Dollar
Moderna-Aktie leichter: nutzt Option zum Kauf von mehr Moderna Covid-19-Impfdosen und beschleunigt Zulassung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Starbucks-Aktie: Analysten sehen nach Corona-Einbruch starkes Erholungspotenzial für Starbucks in 2021
Offenbar will auch Microsoft eigene Computerchips bauen - Intel unter Druck?
Nike-Aktie nachbörslich mit Rekordhoch: Nike kehrt auf Wachstumspfad zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich tiefer -- DAX mit Abschlägen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte schwächer in die neue Woche Starten. Der DAX tendiert vorbörslich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit