29.05.2020 19:11:00

TradeATF and the Argentine National Team Join in Digital Sponsorship

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeATF, a well-established and Cyprus-based CFD Broker since 2013. The Broker holding a CySEC license for operation in all EU countries, has officially joined forces with the Argentine National Team through a digital sponsorship.

As the Argentine Football Association (AFA) works to generate greater economic and commercial resources for the sport today, TradeATF has chosen to partner with both the male and female teams moving forward. The sponsorship campaign will be called "Together We Rise" as a testament to the coronavirus struggles worldwide today.

"We are very excited to partner with such a legendary organization. Choosing AFA and the Argentine national teams as our new partners was a natural choice for us because of their determination, excellence and passion, values that align with TradeATF mentality," said the Spokesperson of TradeATF, Patrycja Rokosz.

"It is a very difficult time for everyone in the world and it is very important that brands continue to trust AFA in developing commercial alliances with our Association, which demonstrates the global importance of our brand. We thank TradeATF for the trust and we welcome it as the new Digital Sponsor of the National Teams," said President of AFA, Claudio Tapia.

AFA has announced to their fan base they are excited about this newfound partnership, as they work to spread their foothold in markets throughout Europe. AFA has added more than 10 multinational brands to their digital partnership portfolio in the last two-years, working hard now more than ever to bring in economic and community alliances to help people and communities.

AFA concluded by thanking TradeATF for their trust and comradery and welcomed them to the official digital sponsorship circle of their national teams.

Today, TradeATF offers the ability to trade commission-free on more than 250+ CFD instruments covering cryptocurrencies, commodities, Forex, stocks, indices and metals across silver, gold, and platinum, as well as professional accounts, Islamic swap-free accounts, and demo trading accounts. Leveraging Trade ATF, users can trade on the new TradeATF Webtrader cutting edge platform for desktop, mobile web, and App, accessing real-time price quotes and one-click trading options.

TradeATF also goes beyond its traditional services, offering a wide selection of educational resources that include articles, courses, and video on demand.

Watch the TradeATF Sponsorship Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzvQhQcUmYs

For more information, visit: https://www.tradeatf.com/.

Risk Disclaimer

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.59% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing money. TradeATF is operated by Hoch Capital Ltd., a Cypriot Investment Firm (CIF), authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under the license no. 198/13, in accordance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II).

Contact:

HOCH Capital Ltd.
media@tradeatf.com
+357-25327100

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174583/TradeATF.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174574/TradeATF_Argentina_FA.jpg

 

 

