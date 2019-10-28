Tractable recognized as an InsurTech 100 company by FinTech Global

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractable was selected as an InsurTech 100 company by FinTech Global. The annual list is comprised of the 100 most innovative InsurTech companies and is intended to inform insurance executives on the most important companies they should consider as they develop their digital transformation strategies.

In the past few years, Tractable has been laser focused on developing algorithms that will expedite accident and disaster recovery. The company deploys its solutions to top global insurers and ecosystem players across nine different markets in North America, Europe and Asia, and has processed hundreds of thousands of claims.

"At Tractable, we are striving to expedite accident and disaster recovery, which is why we work closely with insurers globally to streamline the claims process with our AI damage appraisal technology. We are delighted that our efforts are being recognized with this selection and we will use it as motivation to continue developing best-in-class products that provide step-change value to the entire auto collision ecosystem," said CEO and Co-founder Alex Dalyac.

This is the second year in a row Tractable has been selected to the InsurTech 100. Since 2018, the company completed another round of funding raising its total to $30 million and established global ecosystem partnerships with preeminent organizations like Thatcham Research, LKQ Corporation, and the Automotive Body Parts Association, among others.

About Tractable

Tractable offers market-leading AI for accident and disaster recovery. Its software has been deployed to leading players across nine markets, with a focus on driving value across the auto ecosystem. Tractable is backed by $30M in venture capital and has offices and presence in London, New York, Munich, Madrid and Tokyo

Connect with Tractable on Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tractable-recognized-as-an-insurtech-100-company-by-fintech-global-300946698.html

SOURCE Tractable