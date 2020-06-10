Trackside Luxury Condos Now On Sale At Atlanta Motorsports Park

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Motorsports Park is moving into its next phase in development with the launch of luxury trackside condos. The development is the first of its kind in Georgia and offers auto enthusiasts and collectors a place to store their cars and entertain guests while enjoying panoramic views over Atlanta Motorsports Park's F1 designed road circuit.

Situated at the foothills of the picturesque Dawson mountains, Atlanta Motorsports Park is a motorsports playground and country club offering two world class circuits for car and kart enthusiasts. The new development will also offer access to state of the art facilities including clubhouse and conference centre, resort-style pool/hot tub, water slide, fitness centre, outdoor kitchen and putting green.

More than $7,000,000 worth of condos have already been sold within the first phase of development that comprises 42 condos with two square footage options at 1280 ft2 and 640 ft2. All condos come with upper decks as an option and various other customizable features including, an all-glass garage door, metal or wood mezzanine, full or half bathroom, kitchenette, bar, car lifts, and much more. The spacious 29' tall apartments come with 150 and 200 amp service, plumbing for water and sewer, high-speed internet connection access, and motorized oversized garage doors. Standard safety measures include high-end materials that are fire-resistant, 1-hour fire-rated walls, sprinkler systems, CCTV security cameras, and high-end building materials to ensure that your most prized possessions are safe and well protected.

The condos are perched alongside the F1 style circuit carved out of the Appalachian Mountains by famed track designer Hermann Tilke. A breathtaking feat of design and engineering, Atlanta Motorsports Park's revolutionary two-mile road circuit features aggressive elevation changes, a technical circuit layout, high-octane speed straights, and two "signature" corners as a tribute to Europe's finest and most respected road circuits – Belgium's Spa-Francochamps and Germany's Nurburgring. The trackside condos are also within close proximity to AMP's kart track which was built to CIK Level A/1 standards and features the most elevation change of any kart track in the world at up to 43 feet.

Atlanta Motorsports Park's CEO, Jeremy Porter, commented: "Whether you're a car collector who has run out of space at your own home or a motorsports enthusiast looking for a place to live and breathe your passion, this will be a car community like no other. We're excited to create a unique place where you can connect socially with like minded people, showcase your car collection and enjoy some of the most picturesque views available at any race track in America."

Website: www.atlantamotorsportspark.com/track-side-condos

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trackside-luxury-condos-now-on-sale-at-atlanta-motorsports-park-301073259.html

SOURCE Atlanta Motorsports Park, LLC